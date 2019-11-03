Scott Middle School students can now get lunch and breakfast with a touch of their fingers.
Scott just joined 21 other elementary and middle schools at Lincoln Public Schools that use biometric finger scanning of students to pay for their school meals, eliminating the need for students to either remember a PIN or carry a lunch card.
The process is the latest move to streamline the movement of students through the lunch line and give them as much time as possible to eat, said LPS Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt.
When the district first began using a new cash register system for school lunches that required a six-digit PIN, teachers had time to help students memorize their number. That often doesn’t happen now, Zumwalt said, because teachers have too much to do during the day to spend time on that.
Some schools also use lunch cards that can be scanned, but kids can accidentally grab the wrong card, or forget them. Finger scanning seemed like a good way to get around those barriers.
The technology has raised privacy and security concerns among some parents and in other states, but Zumwalt stressed that the technology is not fingerprinting and can’t be used anywhere else.
Gretna Public Schools began using the technology last year and Westside Public Schools in Omaha has been using it for a few years.
LPS began using the technology three years ago.
The district does not share the template created by the scan, and it is ultimately discarded, Zumwalt said.
Here’s how it works: Each student’s finger is scanned and software identifies unique points on the finger. The templates of those unique points are stored and used to identify students. Each time a student purchases a meal, the software searches for a match in the school database.
The software does not keep the students’ fingerprints and the templates created from the points on students’ fingers are protected by federal student privacy laws. The scans can’t be read by other biometric software programs, Zumwalt said.
Families who don’t want their students’ fingers scanned can opt out. Zumwalt estimated five to 10 students opt out at each school.
The technology isn’t used in LPS high schools, where students are required to wear their IDs, which are scanned when they come in the building or eat lunch.
Not all LPS schools are interested in using the technology, she said, because of the time it takes to scan all students’ fingers and the learning curve to teach kids to use the scanner correctly.
The technology doesn’t always work well on kindergarteners’ fingers because they’re so young the lines on their fingers aren’t well defined, Zumwalt said.
LPS works with a Pennsylvania-based company called Identimetrics, begun by a former school administrator who wanted an identification system designed specifically for schools. The scanners cost about $600 apiece, Zumwalt said.
The business works with schools in 48 states. The technology can be used for library, attendance and other identification needs in schools. LPS uses it only for food service.
“It’s accurate, safe and secure,” Zumwalt said. “I looked long and hard to make sure it was safe for families.”