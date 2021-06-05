Some colleges will continue remote counseling sessions after pandemic subsides

“Students have told us they appreciate the anonymity of not going to the Counseling Center,” Caneiro-Livingston said.

Offering access to services online has also resulted in a slight decrease in the number of appointment cancellations, or no-shows that take place, Corner added.

As the pandemic subsides and campus opens up fully in the fall, NWU said it will continue offering students the option to schedule remote counseling sessions in the coming school year.

A student survey done earlier this year signaled that while many want a return to in-person activities on campus, students appreciate the flexibility of talking with a counselor online, Corner said.

“Students really miss that in-person interaction,” Corner said. “They definitely want being seen in person as an option as well, which is how it was always designed to be, but they’ll have that choice when they contact us.”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will follow a similar track, with plans to return to in-person counseling this fall after most recently using a hybrid model, according to Tricia Besett-Alesch, the director of counseling and psychological services.