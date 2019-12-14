Solicited feedback shows split between support, skepticism in NU's choice for president

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents repeatedly stressed throughout the monthlong vetting period that Ted Carter, its pick for system president, was unanimously backed by the board and the search committee that recommended him.
Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, received a full-throated endorsement from the 23-member Presidential Search Committee, and was selected 8-0 by regents Oct. 24 to become the priority candidate.
Regents ultimately approved a five-year contract that will pay Carter nearly $1.2 million in annual compensation on a 7-1 vote, with Regent Elizabeth O'Connor of Omaha dissenting.
While feedback submitted by students, faculty and members of the public reflects regents' enthusiasm for Carter among some, the responses also indicate skepticism and criticism both about the president-elect and the process that led to his hiring.
The Journal Star filed a public-records request Dec. 5 for the feedback solicited by the university following Carter's appointment as the priority candidate.
NU initially denied the request, saying the comments submitted at regents’ urging during a 30-day “enhanced public scrutiny” period outlined in state law were personnel records, even though Carter was not an employee of NU at the time.
Because they were personnel records, NU argued, the feedback from the public fell under the list of exemptions to Nebraska Public Records Statutes.
But a week later, on Dec. 12, the university changed course.
“Although the records you requested are the personnel records of Admiral Carter, he has consented to the release of these records,” NU wrote to the Journal Star. “The university is providing you with the attached records voluntarily.”
In a phone interview Friday, Carter said he has lived a public life for nearly four decades and believes in being transparent.
"There is nothing to hide in there," he said. "I know there is quite a bit of positive in there to go along with the negative. I read every comment."
NU turned over more than 220 comments submitted between the announcement of Carter as the lone finalist and his hiring, including feedback received through a web portal set up by the university, as well as letters from multiple Naval Academy faculty, former students in Annapolis, Maryland, and personal friends of Carter.
After becoming the priority candidate, Carter toured the state, holding several forums at each campus and meeting with stakeholders at private functions. In all, he attended more than three dozen events over the course of two weeks.
The records provided to the Journal Star identify some of the individuals who offered an opinion. Others are anonymous, and a few were redacted by NU. Even without names, in some cases it is possible to infer a relationship to the university based on the content of the feedback.
Many who first met him during the statewide tour said they were impressed with Carter’s candidacy, describing him as an articulate, thoughtful and engaging leader with a lengthy history of public service who was well-prepared for his campus forums or community meetings.
“Excellent candidate that will help us in the present to prepare for the future,” one comment reads. “Was well received by our stakeholders off campus. Has a good understanding of how he can contribute to our operational capacity.”
“I attended the open forum meeting with Admiral Carter at Innovation Campus on 6 November,” another reads. “I was already impressed with his resume but left the open forum inspired.”
“I believe he will be a good fund raiser in the community and be effective in increasing state dollars from the Legislature,” wrote someone who attended a forum in Lincoln. “He will be a strong defender of the university and a leader who will increase support for higher education in Nebraska.”
A large number of the comments submitted to NU were skeptical, even critical of the choice, and several themes emerge throughout those comments:
* While many applaud his distinguished military service as a naval aviator and his stewardship as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, dozens of commenters expressed reservations of Carter’s academic background, particularly that he does not hold a Ph.D.
“I strongly advocate for continuing the search for a leader of the NU system who has an impeccable scholarly record as well as strong leadership experiences,” one person wrote.
Another Nebraskan who provided feedback had an alternative view: “My only concern is whether the mostly liberal faculty will respect him, since he is a career military officer who doesn’t have a Ph.D.”
* Likewise, commenters cited Carter’s lack of experience in a large public higher education system as concerning.
“Six years as a university president does not make for ‘an extensive record’ in any area, especially when those six years have been spent in the very specific leadership dynamics that are customary in a military setting. There is no clear indication of how Mr. Carter would function as an administrator in very different circumstances, with a very different set of constituencies.”
* Others who provided feedback said they were disappointed in regents’ choice of “yet another old white man,” as one put it, particularly after regents named Susan Fritz interim president, making her the first woman to hold that post.
“I am disappointed that the university continues to lack much needed diversity in top leadership positions with both race and gender,” one person wrote. Another asked if any women or minority candidates had been considered by the search committee. Still more asked Carter to be mindful of issues surrounding diversity and inclusion as NU's leader.
* A handful were skeptical of Carter’s view that students are “customers” of the university. During his introductory news conference, Carter said this view helps the institution be more responsive in addressing the needs of students in academic and mental health support.
“We exist so our students can become better people who in turn help make the world a better place,” one person wrote in response. “Making a profit is not our mission. Our students are not customers or commodities; our faculty and staff are not just employees.”
* Some view the selection of Carter as a political choice to assuage state lawmakers who have been critical of the university.
“If the University of Nebraska President is a guy who wore three stars, commanded ships and aviation units in war, and projects an air of confidence, and this helps us win support from this ‘anti’ handful, then I think Ted Carter is the right guy for the job.”
“My impression is that this candidate is more of a political hire to work well with the current Nebraska political climate,” another wrote. “I support this.”
* A large number of commenters were critical of the process that led to Carter’s hiring.
In 2016, at the urging of regents, state lawmakers created a new exemption from the state’s public-records laws for NU that allows the university to name a single finalist, rather than the four previously required by law, for the positions of president and campus chancellor.
“With no short list of candidates for faculty to meet, consider, and compare there is no way to determine whether the priority candidate is really the best available choice for the position,” a UNL faculty member wrote.
Even more said they felt the opportunity to offer their input wouldn’t matter.
“It feels as though we are simply being asked to rubber-stamp a decision that has, functionally, already been made.”
Carter said he plans to use the responses — both good and bad — to inform how he can best work with stakeholders across NU. He said his interest lays in moving the university system forward, adding that's what regents hired him to do.
"I have some things to prove to some people, but I am who I am and I'm going to stay true to myself," he said.
