Solicited feedback shows split between support, skepticism in NU's choice for president

But a week later, on Dec. 12, the university changed course.

“Although the records you requested are the personnel records of Admiral Carter, he has consented to the release of these records,” NU wrote to the Journal Star. “The university is providing you with the attached records voluntarily.”

In a phone interview Friday, Carter said he has lived a public life for nearly four decades and believes in being transparent.

"There is nothing to hide in there," he said. "I know there is quite a bit of positive in there to go along with the negative. I read every comment."

NU turned over more than 220 comments submitted between the announcement of Carter as the lone finalist and his hiring, including feedback received through a web portal set up by the university, as well as letters from multiple Naval Academy faculty, former students in Annapolis, Maryland, and personal friends of Carter.

After becoming the priority candidate, Carter toured the state, holding several forums at each campus and meeting with stakeholders at private functions. In all, he attended more than three dozen events over the course of two weeks.