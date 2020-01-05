Sole homeowners next to LPS high school site have watched city encroach for years

The Hergenraders came to a recent school board meeting with a number of questions: What about zoning? Will the activities complex be used for club sports?

The couple is worried about their animals — 11 head of cattle, three horses, a couple of dogs and a cat -- and about Dave’s business, a woodworking business called “Classic Wood” he operates in a 50-by-72-foot building next to their house and barn.

The zoning of their property -- ag-residential -- allows them to have both animals and that business, and Hergenrader hopes they’d be able to keep that even if LPS changes the zoning of the farmland it bought. He said he worries about traffic, especially if the athletic complex is also used for club sports.

But there are some reassurances: A gas pipeline that runs just to the north of his land creates a natural barrier -- buildings can’t be built on it. LPS plans to build the school farther to the north along 70th Street. Plans for the athletic complex -- which would host district soccer and softball -- are to built on the southeast end of the property. LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said district sports would be first priority and whether the site will be used for other events has yet to be determined.