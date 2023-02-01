 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Social media threat that closed Hebron school district 'not credible'

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln High senior selected for prestigious US Senate program; City making progress on replacing defective purple streetlights; Decisions to watch as Nebraska wraps up its 2023 recruiting class.

Officials say a social media threat that closed Thayer Central Community Schools for several days came from out of the state and is not credible.

In a Wednesday news release, the Nebraska State Patrol said there is no ongoing threat to the school district in Hebron, which called off classes this week after an online post surfaced Friday threatening a school shooting.

The State Patrol's Tech Crimes Unit tracked the post to a suspect in New Mexico, and investigators are now working with authorities there on the case.

School district administrators had canceled classes since Monday because of the threat, but the school plans to reopen Thursday.

Law enforcement will be present on school grounds in the coming days as the investigation continues. Counselors also will be available for students and staff.

People are also reading…

Caps for superintendent pay packages pushed in Nebraska Legislature
Parents' bill of rights legislation divides public at Nebraska legislative hearing
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA unveils new lunar testing and training facility ahead of Artemis missions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News