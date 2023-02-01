Social media threat that closed Hebron school district 'not credible'

Officials say a social media threat that closed Thayer Central Community Schools for several days came from out of the state and is not credible.

In a Wednesday news release, the Nebraska State Patrol said there is no ongoing threat to the school district in Hebron, which called off classes this week after an online post surfaced Friday threatening a school shooting.

The State Patrol's Tech Crimes Unit tracked the post to a suspect in New Mexico, and investigators are now working with authorities there on the case.

School district administrators had canceled classes since Monday because of the threat, but the school plans to reopen Thursday.

Law enforcement will be present on school grounds in the coming days as the investigation continues. Counselors also will be available for students and staff.

