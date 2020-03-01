Social media and monitoring students' behavior is a part of life now for school administrators

What about students who are involved in extracurricular activities?

If there's a photo, administrators use that as a starting point and gather as much information as they can about what happened, talking to other students or parents who might have pertinent information. They share that information with the student in question and get the student’s side of the story. Students’ honesty and willingness to be accountable for their actions is one of the factors administrators consider in weighing violations.

“You go through all of that and make a decision,” Uhing said.

Does the motivation of the reporting person matter?

LPS officials say they still have not confirmed who sent the photos to East High administrators, so they don’t know why they were shared. While knowing that might add context to the situation, Uhing said, the bottom line is the behavior of the student in question.

“Does the attitude of someone else impact whether the student violated the code of conduct? We have to stick to what’s the policy, the rules and expectations and how does that impact that student.”

What about the possible manipulation of photos?