Social media and monitoring students' behavior is a part of life now for school administrators

There are very few days in a high school administrator’s life that don’t involve working through something related to digital images and words shared on social media.
“It’s just the world we live in,” said Russ Uhing, Lincoln Public Schools director of student services. “It’s the way it is now.”
Even so, last week offered something new.
Lincoln East High administrators were sent dozens of photos, at least some of which originated on social media. Neither school nor district officials have said exactly how many landed in their email inboxes, but the first one originated from a party that had occurred the previous weekend, followed by others.
By Thursday, East High administrators had disciplined 23 students for violating the district’s code of conduct — a set of rules students involved in sports and other extracurricular activities agree to follow.
By the end of the day Friday, no additional students had been disciplined, according to LPS officials, and East administrators said their investigation into the photos they've received is finished.
Families can appeal disciplinary decisions related to the code of conduct to the principal and the district office. Uhing said he’s aware of one district appeal relating to the photos.
A message from the school sent to East High families described the offending behavior only as “illegal and dangerous” — and the code of conduct lists 29 prohibited behaviors. But if the photos were of students at parties or other social gatherings, it’s likely they involved the use or possession of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.
Possession, according to the student code of conduct, includes being in a car or party where alcohol or drugs are present, even if the student isn’t partaking. Offending students can be suspended from games or competitions from 14 days to a year.
School officials did not provide specific details on the suspensions of any athletes or participants in other extracurricular activities.
Uhing said Lincoln police were aware of the photos and have chosen not to pursue any criminal charges.
In light of last week’s incident, Uhing answered a few questions about how social media plays into what happens at school, how administrators find out about it and how they sort through it all and decide when to take action.
How do administrators find out about what’s happening on social media?
Typically, he said, administrators investigate information brought to them by parents, students or community members. They don’t spend their days searching through social media accounts.
What sort of things do they deal with?
It runs the gamut from bullying behavior between students, including offensive or racist comments, to violations of school rules, to threats — which LPS officials have tried hard to encourage students and families to report as part of a threat-assessment system the district has in place.
Often the social media issues involve problems outside school that wouldn’t be subject to school discipline but that could spill into the school day, so school officials get involved to try to resolve problems. If what’s happening on social media could cause a safety issue or significant disruption in school, officials will get involved.
“We don’t want a conflict kids might be having off school grounds to come onto school grounds,” Uhing said. “We’ll investigate it, work to resolve it so it doesn’t impact the learning environment or lead to something more serious on school grounds.”
What about photos of students not involved in activities drinking off school grounds?
Students who don't play sports or participate in extracurricular activities such as cheerleading, band or speech wouldn’t face disciplinary action because they aren’t subject to the activities student code of conduct. School officials might, however, refer the student to the district's student services office if they thought it necessary.
What about students who are involved in extracurricular activities?
If there's a photo, administrators use that as a starting point and gather as much information as they can about what happened, talking to other students or parents who might have pertinent information. They share that information with the student in question and get the student’s side of the story. Students’ honesty and willingness to be accountable for their actions is one of the factors administrators consider in weighing violations.
“You go through all of that and make a decision,” Uhing said.
Does the motivation of the reporting person matter?
LPS officials say they still have not confirmed who sent the photos to East High administrators, so they don’t know why they were shared. While knowing that might add context to the situation, Uhing said, the bottom line is the behavior of the student in question.
“Does the attitude of someone else impact whether the student violated the code of conduct? We have to stick to what’s the policy, the rules and expectations and how does that impact that student.”
What about the possible manipulation of photos?
Determining if a photo — from social media or some other source — has been manipulated would be part of the investigation, Uhing said, including talking to the student in question. But it hasn’t been a big issue.
“I won’t say it's never happened, but it hasn’t come up much,” he said. “It’s not a common thing.”
What about the kid outside the view of the camera?
What if there’s a photo of one student, and three other students are doing the same thing in the same room but aren’t pictured?
“You can only work with the facts you have,” Uhing said. “I understand where there might be times where one kid is held accountable and another is not, but if you don’t have the information, I’m not sure how you can resolve that.”
Most situations don’t involve as many people as the incident at East High last week, but anytime there’s an allegation regarding student conduct, administrators want to get it right, Uhing said.
“You do your best to find out what happened,” he said. “You do your best to find out all the information you can, and you process it with the student to come up with the appropriate accountability for it. The bottom line is helping students learn the proper behavior.”
