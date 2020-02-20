Soccer star Lloyd talks about pursuing your dreams

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln regularly attracts speakers with impressive resumes, but somebody with two Olympic gold medals, two FIFA World Cup championships, and two FIFA Player of the Year awards is about as prestigious as they come.

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team midfielder Carli Lloyd spoke to UNL students at the Nebraska Union on Thursday, discussing the themes of hard work, determination and perseverance in pursuit of dreams. The New Jersey native described how persistence and a positive mentality helped take her from youth soccer to the pinnacle of the sport.

“I’ve become wired to improve every single day,” she said.

Lloyd discussed the highs and lows of her career, and stressed the importance of keeping a level head. She said the lessons she's learned in soccer apply to her entire life and can be useful for all people working to achieve their goals.

"I don't think anyone thought I would get to this point," she said. "And I still have a lot of people doubting me."

Lloyd said she was proud to be a female role model, but that she sees herself as a normal person.