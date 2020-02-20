Soccer star Lloyd talks about pursuing your dreams

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln regularly attracts speakers with impressive resumes, but somebody with two Olympic gold medals, two FIFA World Cup championships, and two FIFA Player of the Year awards is about as prestigious as they come.
U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team midfielder Carli Lloyd spoke to UNL students at the Nebraska Union on Thursday, discussing the themes of hard work, determination and perseverance in pursuit of dreams. The New Jersey native described how persistence and a positive mentality helped take her from youth soccer to the pinnacle of the sport.
“I’ve become wired to improve every single day,” she said.
Lloyd discussed the highs and lows of her career, and stressed the importance of keeping a level head. She said the lessons she's learned in soccer apply to her entire life and can be useful for all people working to achieve their goals.
"I don't think anyone thought I would get to this point," she said. "And I still have a lot of people doubting me."
Lloyd said she was proud to be a female role model, but that she sees herself as a normal person.
She said that as a young girl, the boys in her neighborhood wouldn't let her join in pickup soccer games, and she had to show up to the field several times before they let her play.
"Eventually they let me play, and I destroyed some of them," she said before remarking on the importance of persistence as a female athlete.
The growth of the national team's following has been amazing, Lloyd said, and as her career has progressed, the team's winning form has attracted more fans. While she said interest has grown, life surrounding competitions still isn't particularly glamorous, and she described herself and the team as "boring."
Lloyd lives in New Jersey and plays for Sky Blue FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The event was hosted by the University Program Council, a group of UNL students that work to bring educational, diverse and entertaining events, according to Will Parker, a UNL sophomore and external vice president of UPC. He said the event was a great chance for them to reach out to student-athletes and the wider Lincoln community.
