Soccer star Carli Lloyd to speak Thursday at UNL

Carli Lloyd — a two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and two-time FIFA Player of the Year — will speak Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union’s Swanson Auditorium.

Lloyd is a midfielder for the U.S. women’s national soccer team and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Sky Blue FC in New Jersey. She's represented the United States at the past four Women’s World Cups and is a two-time World Cup champion (2015 and 2019).

She was named FIFA Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016. Lloyd also holds the distinction of scoring the game-winning goals in the finals in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She is the only American to score multiple goals in three Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). She has scored more than 115 goals in almost 300 games played.

Thursday's event is a moderated question-and-answer session during which Lloyd will discuss her success on and off the field.

The event, sponsored by UPC Nebraska, is free for University of Nebraska–Lincoln students and $5 for faculty, staff and the public. Since it is a student-funded event, UNL students will receive priority seating beginning at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open for the public at 7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are available.