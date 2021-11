Snow days may melt away for UNL students after policy change

Snow days may be a thing of the past for students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A new policy gives UNL the option to require students to follow "instructional continuity plans" in the event of inclement weather.

That means students could be required to log in to an online class or watch a recorded lecture from home.

Both options were used almost exclusively during the latter half of the spring 2020 semester after in-person learning was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, and continue to be utilized by some students.

The new policy goes into effect Jan. 3, the start of winter interim classes at UNL.

The change comes after heavy snows earlier this year forced UNL to call off classes during an already compressed spring semester schedule.

Faculty leaders and others asked for the option, and a plan was developed by the Faculty Senate, Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, and campus administrators.

Instructors can choose how they want classes to continue in the event of inclement weather, while adhering to the same schedule and ensuring to make the option available for all students.