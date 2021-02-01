Smaller number of seniors return full time than LPS had expected

Some 660 seniors came back to their six high schools full time Monday, taking Lincoln Public Schools up on its offer to let students finish out the last year of their high school career minus the staggered schedules.

That’s only about 37% of the students who could have come back full time, though those numbers will fluctuate as the week progresses.

Southwest High School saw the highest number of students come back: 174 of the roughly 350 who could have returned.

Principal Mike Gillotti said that with students who’d come back full time earlier — LPS previously opened the door for some students who were struggling — about 60% of the school's seniors are back.

“It was smooth, honestly,” he said. “It didn’t feel as different as I thought it was going to feel. It was nice to see more smiling eyes in the halls.”

There was still plenty of room in the common areas during lunch. Some of the senior-level classes — elective English classes, for instance — were nearly full, he said.

All LPS high schools have been on staggered schedules since school began last fall, with half the students in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two days, and the groups alternating Wednesdays.