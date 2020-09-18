Silver lining for some Lincoln students: spending time with the animals in a pandemic

LPS, she said, wants to go back, but needed to find some temporary alternatives and turned when they could to district sites, Jolley said.

One of those places was the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, where the district’s Science Focus Program has been located for years. Turned out to be a winner — and a new favorite for students.

“It was just a fit,” Jolley said. “We have lots of students who always enjoy working with animals, and working outdoors.”

Students perform a variety of tasks at the zoo, she said, including mulching, weeding and other grounds work, putting up lights for the holiday display and helping care for some of the animals.

It’s become one of the most popular work sites, Jolley said, and she’s trying to make sure the older kids get a chance to work there before they graduate.

“It’s just such a great, calm environment,” she said, and being outside much of the time offers an extra measure of safety during the pandemic.

Other alternatives for students include working at Moore Middle School, one of the district’s behavioral skills programs, a church and The Bay, as well as the longtime sites at the Food Bank and Embassy Suites, she said.