Silver lining for some Lincoln students: spending time with the animals in a pandemic

One lesson of the pandemic: If you must keep your distance from the humans, spend some time with the goats and gibbons, the red pandas and turtles and peacocks.
Students in the Lincoln Public Schools Independence Academy have learned this, after COVID-19 safety concerns prompted many of the businesses where students spent their days learning job skills to temporarily stop working with the district.
The Independence Academy, known for years as the VOICE program, is a life skills and job skills program for students ages 18-21 with special-education needs.
Before the pandemic, the program worked with 12 sites — from a senior living community to a hospital, a grocery store to college dining services.
Some of job sites also are part of LPS: The Career Academy and a West O Street house used to teach life skills, for instance. But many of the other businesses — Embassy Suites and the Food Bank of Lincoln being the exceptions — temporarily put their work with the LPS program on hold.
“It’s really important to note we’re not losing the sites,” said Tonya Jolley, the program coordinator, of the program participants, some of whom have worked with the LPS program for years. “They were put on hold ... to protect staff and employees from the virus. All our sites want us back.”
LPS, she said, wants to go back, but needed to find some temporary alternatives and turned when they could to district sites, Jolley said.
One of those places was the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, where the district’s Science Focus Program has been located for years. Turned out to be a winner — and a new favorite for students.
“It was just a fit,” Jolley said. “We have lots of students who always enjoy working with animals, and working outdoors.”
Students perform a variety of tasks at the zoo, she said, including mulching, weeding and other grounds work, putting up lights for the holiday display and helping care for some of the animals.
It’s become one of the most popular work sites, Jolley said, and she’s trying to make sure the older kids get a chance to work there before they graduate.
“It’s just such a great, calm environment,” she said, and being outside much of the time offers an extra measure of safety during the pandemic.
Other alternatives for students include working at Moore Middle School, one of the district’s behavioral skills programs, a church and The Bay, as well as the longtime sites at the Food Bank and Embassy Suites, she said.
The program aims to give students experience with a variety of job skills, and they’ve tried to continue that as they’ve had to shift to new job sites and accommodate remote learners, Jolley said.
At The Bay, students helped make skateboards for a project the organization was working on and they used the church kitchen to make pumpkin bread.
“We are really thinking outside the box right now to meet all needs,” she said.
District addressing virus concerns
So how about that rapid testing for Husker football players?
Is that something LPS could use? Yes, says Bob Rauner, a public health doctor and Lincoln Board of Education member who posts regular COVID-19 updates.
What a great tool if, say, a student who’d been in the lunchroom tested positive — and all the kids who’d had contact with him could be tested with immediate results.
Rauner argues the slow turnaround time is one of the biggest barriers to getting the virus under control in the community.
Fortunately, he said, there’s been no documented spread through the schools so far.
“I’m pleasantly surprised to be five weeks in with no documented spread in schools,” he said. “Was I nervous five weeks ago? Yes. It’s working better than we thought it would.”
School spread means exposure for someone who's tested positive is tracked back to LPS as the source. Contact tracing is largely a process of elimination, and so far, that hasn’t led back to school, officials say.
That means, for instance, that none of the members of the Lincoln Southwest freshman football team or the Lincoln East volleyball team required to quarantine when a team member tested positive ended up getting sick, officials said.
Is it possible they’ve missed one? Yes, Rauner said, but there’s been no outbreaks in classrooms or schools.
Another issue picking up steam on social media: that LPS Superintendent Steve Joel won’t switch to fully remote learning if the city's COVID-19 risk dial goes into red.
Here’s what he said when I asked: It wouldn’t happen automatically if the dial shifted to red (severe).
They’ve learned things about mitigating risk since June, he said, and so if the dial goes to red, they’d work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to determine the best course of action — and whether the protocols in place can continue to keep schools safe.
So far, he said, the protocols have exceeded expectations.
“That’s why that conversation (with the health department) is so critical,” he said.
