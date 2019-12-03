Shortage of donated bodies forces Nebraska anatomy programs to seek alternatives

Other universities in Nebraska have had to go even further.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Concordia University was able to secure its lone cadaver — it has room for four in its new cadaver lab in the lower level of the Dunklau Center — from Arizona. Doane University will also receive a cadaver from the Grand Canyon State and is on the waiting list in several other states.

As it waits, Doane has scaled back its dissection courses in order to stretch the use of its current cadaver, said Melissa Clouse, an assistant professor of practice and director of the university’s pre-health programs.

Nebraska’s anatomy programs have been fortunate to expose students to real-life human anatomy, Clouse said, but faculty need to be flexible and willing to retool their curriculum if shortages occur to meet their objective: giving students a working understanding of the parts of the body.

“Students are not at a disadvantage,” she said. “It is a valuable experience to have cadavers at the undergrad level, but it’s always been a value add.”