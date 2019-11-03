Community meetings

As the priority candidate to become the next University of Nebraska president, Walter ”Ted” Carter Jr. has begun crisscrossing the state to meet with students, faculty, staff, administrators and Nebraskans as part of the 30-day vetting period required by law.

He was in Kearney on Friday and Saturday and will meet Sunday with those in Curtis.

The university will add more stops, but the schedule so far is as follows:

Monday

7:30-9 a.m.: Community breakfast forum, Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St., North Platte.

10-11:30 a.m.: Community forum, West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

2:30-4:30 p.m.: Community forum, Chief Industries Development and Construction Office, 3935 Westgate Road, Grand Island.

Tuesday

9:30-11 a.m.: UNL City Campus forum, Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium.

2-3:30 p.m.: UNL campus forum, College of Business Atrium, Hawks Hall.

4-5:30 p.m.: UNL East Campus forum, International Quilt Museum Great Hall.

Wednesday

7:30-9 a.m.: Community breakfast forum, Vintage Venue, 620 Court St., Beatrice.

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Community lunch forum, Lied Lodge and Conference Center, 2700 Sylvan Road, Nebraska City.

4-5:30 p.m.: Nebraska Innovation Campus forum, NIC Conference Center Auditorium.

Thursday

10-11:30 a.m., 1:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.: UNO campus forums, Thompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge St., Omaha.

Friday

10-11:30 a.m.: UNMC campus forum, Michael F. Sorrell Center, 42nd & Emile streets, Omaha.

1:30-3 p.m.: UNMC campus forum, Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St., Omaha.