'She's a self-starter': Lincoln High senior selected for prestigious US Senate program

The reminder on Kristie Trinh's phone is set for March.

That's when the Lincoln High School senior will fly into the nation's capital — and get a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.

"When I get to Washington, D.C., I really want to get a physical Library of Congress card," Trinh said. "I set a reminder on my phone to register."

A library card is not the only thing the Lincoln High School senior is looking forward to when she's in D.C. Trinh will also get to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers of the U.S. government: senators, a justice of the Supreme Court, Cabinet members and even President Joe Biden.

Trinh is one of 104 students across the nation accepted to the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program.

The competitive merit-based program provides high school students with an intensive, weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it.

"I was really surprised to find out about (being accepted) because it was sent through an email and it didn't go through my main inbox," Trinh said, laughing. "But then I saw it and I was kind of in shock."

Trinh learned about the program on her own and figured she would apply. As a member of Lincoln High's debate team, she's drawn to government and politics. Trinh herself participates in congressional debate, where students debate mock legislation.

"I think that's where my interest in that stems from," said Trinh, who's enrolled in Lincoln High's International Baccalaureate program.

She summoned the help of Andrew Bargen, her advanced placement U.S. government and politics teacher who took part in the program himself in 1993. The two sat down and brainstormed questions that she might be asked in an interview as part of the application process.

As an AP teacher, Bargen doesn't interact with IB students often, he said. But Trinh had decided to enroll in his class last semester instead of using one of her built-in off periods.

"That in and of itself kind of speaks to Kristie in that she's a self-starter," Bargen said.

Trinh found out she was accepted in December, but she had to fill out some more paperwork before it was official this month.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program was created in 1962 as a way to give students "more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service."

The Hearst Foundation funds the program, which grants each student a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate study.

While she's still mulling her postsecondary options, Trinh wants to study architecture and its intersections with government and politics — issues like urban sprawl and zoning laws.

Two students are selected from each state, D.C. and a Department of Defense school. Jayden Speed, a senior at Conestoga, is the other delegate from Nebraska.

From March 4-11, Trinh and other delegates will attend meetings and briefings with a host of prominent leaders, including a Supreme Court justice, which Trinh is looking forward to meeting the most.

In announcing this year's class, the program lauded Trinh for her efforts to make honors courses more accessible to students of color.

Lincoln High is one of the most diverse schools in Nebraska, Trinh said, but the number of students of color remain few in the IB program and AP classes.

When Trinh started as a pre-IB student in her freshman year, there were a lot of diverse students. But when she officially started the IB track her junior year, only a few remained.

"We have two Black women of color in the program left and three male students of color overall," she said. "The shrink in the population at such a diverse school was really disappointing to see."

As president of the school's National Honor Society, Trinh is working on creating a mentorship program for students of color to drive enrollment in honors courses.

Trinh also organized a community service project in the Near South neighborhood with the nonprofit Art Bus LNK as part of her IB pathway where people could create Styrofoam art.

Trinh, the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, discovered a passion for art as a student at West Lincoln Elementary School. But she's worried about decreasing access to the arts in public schools. She wants to make sure that access continues.

"She has had an influence beyond the four walls of the school," Bargen said.