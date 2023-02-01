 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'She's a self-starter': Lincoln High senior selected for prestigious US Senate program

  • 0
Kristie Trinh

Lincoln High School senior Kristie Trinh was recently selected for the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program.

The reminder on Kristie Trinh's phone is set for March.

That's when the Lincoln High School senior will fly into the nation's capital — and get a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.

"When I get to Washington, D.C., I really want to get a physical Library of Congress card," Trinh said. "I set a reminder on my phone to register."

Lincoln High student Kristie Trinh talks about her selection for the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program.

A library card is not the only thing the Lincoln High School senior is looking forward to when she's in D.C. Trinh will also get to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers of the U.S. government: senators, a justice of the Supreme Court, Cabinet members and even President Joe Biden.

Trinh is one of 104 students across the nation accepted to the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program.

The competitive merit-based program provides high school students with an intensive, weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it.

People are also reading…

"I was really surprised to find out about (being accepted) because it was sent through an email and it didn't go through my main inbox," Trinh said, laughing. "But then I saw it and I was kind of in shock."

Trinh learned about the program on her own and figured she would apply. As a member of Lincoln High's debate team, she's drawn to government and politics. Trinh herself participates in congressional debate, where students debate mock legislation.

Lincoln school board lauds Gausman in midyear appraisal
Longtime school board president Bentzinger was 'pillar' of Norris community

"I think that's where my interest in that stems from," said Trinh, who's enrolled in Lincoln High's International Baccalaureate program.

She summoned the help of Andrew Bargen, her advanced placement U.S. government and politics teacher who took part in the program himself in 1993. The two sat down and brainstormed questions that she might be asked in an interview as part of the application process.

As an AP teacher, Bargen doesn't interact with IB students often, he said. But Trinh had decided to enroll in his class last semester instead of using one of her built-in off periods.

"That in and of itself kind of speaks to Kristie in that she's a self-starter," Bargen said.

Trinh found out she was accepted in December, but she had to fill out some more paperwork before it was official this month.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program was created in 1962 as a way to give students "more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service."

The Hearst Foundation funds the program, which grants each student a $10,000 scholarship for undergraduate study.

Kristie Trinh

Lincoln High School senior Kristie Trinh was recently selected for the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program.

While she's still mulling her postsecondary options, Trinh wants to study architecture and its intersections with government and politics — issues like urban sprawl and zoning laws.

Two students are selected from each state, D.C. and a Department of Defense school. Jayden Speed, a senior at Conestoga, is the other delegate from Nebraska.

From March 4-11, Trinh and other delegates will attend meetings and briefings with a host of prominent leaders, including a Supreme Court justice, which Trinh is looking forward to meeting the most.

In announcing this year's class, the program lauded Trinh for her efforts to make honors courses more accessible to students of color.

Lincoln High is one of the most diverse schools in Nebraska, Trinh said, but the number of students of color remain few in the IB program and AP classes.

When Trinh started as a pre-IB student in her freshman year, there were a lot of diverse students. But when she officially started the IB track her junior year, only a few remained.

"We have two Black women of color in the program left and three male students of color overall," she said. "The shrink in the population at such a diverse school was really disappointing to see."

As president of the school's National Honor Society, Trinh is working on creating a mentorship program for students of color to drive enrollment in honors courses.

Trinh also organized a community service project in the Near South neighborhood with the nonprofit Art Bus LNK as part of her IB pathway where people could create Styrofoam art.

Trinh, the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, discovered a passion for art as a student at West Lincoln Elementary School. But she's worried about decreasing access to the arts in public schools. She wants to make sure that access continues.

"She has had an influence beyond the four walls of the school," Bargen said.

Some Lincoln schools saw dramatic influx of new teachers during pandemic
From the classroom: Why is LPS in the business of building streets anyway?
Lincoln Southwest would join list of high schools restricting transfers under proposal

Zach Hammack's memorable stories from 2022

A "crisis" in mental health care. A new superintendent. A crash that shattered a city. Here are K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack's most memorable stories from 2022.

A day in the life of Paul Gausman

A day in the life of Paul Gausman

  • Updated

He wanted to be a rock-start drummer, but new LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman found out that education was his real jam.

A 'crisis' in mental health care

A 'crisis' in mental health care

  • Updated

Nebraska has reached a "cultural crisis point" in mental health availability as long waitlists and a shortage in providers persisted in 2022.

Steve Joel 'never looked back'

Steve Joel 'never looked back'

  • Updated

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel closed the book on a 40-plus career in education that included stops in Kansas, Beatrice and Grand Island.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Geoscientists say the worst extinction event in history was caused by a terrestrial event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News