Sherwood tapped to fill vacancy on SCC board

Jim Sherwood has been was appointed to fill the seat vacated by the Rev. Edward Price on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors.

Price, who won reelection to the District 3 seat last November, stepped down from the board in July, citing health reasons.

Sherwood, who spent his career in education, will represent north Lincoln, Waverly, Davey and the surrounding area on the board until December 2024.

"I hope my experience in higher education will contribute to furthering the excellent job Southeast Community College is currently doing," Sherwood said in a statement.

Sherwood began his career in 1980 as an assistant professor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, where he led the distance-education program, before becoming an associate dean in the Division of Continuing Studies.

He later worked as a principal investigator for the U.S. Department of Education and for University of California Berkley Extension, as well as the University of Maryland and several colleges in New York.

A New York native, Sherwood holds degrees from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, and a master's and Ph.D. in history from Penn State.