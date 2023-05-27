Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After nearly a year of meticulous preparation, two teams of students from Sheridan Elementary School finally saw their efforts bear fruit this week.

During the global finals for Destination Imagination (DI), a team-based international competition in the fields science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, Sheridan’s qualifying fifth-grade and third-grade teams finished in 10th place for fine arts and fifth for engineering, respectively, among a field of 47 teams.

The third graders, dubbed the “Cuckoo Coaster Crew,” were one of four teams to receive a DaVinci award for the ingenuity of their project. Described as a “solo tour of the surreal” by the contest’s appraisers, it involved a marble track coupled with a dynamic storyline that took the marble through various “dream realms,” including banana and vampire-themed sections among others.

“We are so incredibly proud of these third graders who were competing for the very first time up against teams of fourth and fifth graders,” said Heather Kully, a volunteer for the program who had a son on the team.

The "Imagineers," Sheridan’s fifth-grade troupe, performed a skit about “The Dragon Painter,” a Chinese fable about a painter who serves a maniacal king. The production revolved around a self-rearranging set that employed a crank and pulley system.

Kully said the team had plenty to be proud of after reaching their goal of placing in the top 10 in their category and getting on the big screen during the competition’s closing ceremony.

While the DI program draws contestants from elementary schools across the globe, Sheridan is the only participating Lincoln school. A sizable share of the teams are from China and Texas.

Although relatively low-cost throughout the year, the program requires a considerable team commitment, with teams generally beginning the planning process in late August.

The other hurdle is the cost of attending the Global Finals, which ran from May 20-23 this year. Sheridan financed their trip to Kansas City through a combination of ventures, including a bake sale, doughnut fundraiser and a GoFundMe page that had raised $935 as of May 26.

Ultimately, the investment is worth the payoff from the formative experience DI provides for the children, said Emily Shelstad, another volunteer who had two children on the third-grade team and another on the fifth-grade team.

“They’ve really learned how to make compromises and work together, which has been really fun to see,” she said.

