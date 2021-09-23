Sheldon Museum's outdoor tours give students a chance to get out of the classroom

The prospect of a new adventure is enough for many students to jump out of bed and head straight to school. Nothing compares to a visit to Morrill Hall or the Henry Doorly Zoo or Pioneers Park Nature Center when you'd otherwise be in class.
So it's easy to empathize with Lincoln Public Schools students when the district first canceled its annual trip for fifth graders to a Lincoln Saltdogs game this year and later suspended indoor field trips for the month of September.
The adventures were on hold, it seemed.
But, if you can't hold trips inside, then why not head outdoors?
That's exactly what Sheldon Museum of Art is doing this fall, with volunteer docents — basically tour guides — at the museum still offering outdoor tours for LPS students, which the museum has done for decades.
"It's one of the experiences students can have this fall to get out of the classroom," said Saraphina Masters, assistant curator of engagement at Sheldon, who oversees the tours.
Sheldon has long given tours for students since the docent program was founded in the 1960s, but the pandemic presented a unique challenge: With indoor galleries off-limits, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus and its more than 40 sculptures surrounding the museum became the lone venue to experience art.
Students and staff must wear masks on the tours. The elements play a factor, too.
"Because we can only be outside, we have to be really mindful of the weather," Masters said. "That has shortened our ability to give tours. ... We have a shorter window."
Sheldon's rich collection of outdoor art makes for a perfect opportunity to educate students, said Amy Cederdahl, a Sheldon docent and former teacher.
"It's a win-win, because we love to talk about our art and even looking at outdoor sculptures, it's a great introduction for students," Cederdahl said after a tour for Arnold Elementary School fifth graders Wednesday. "It's so relatable, it's so approachable. It might lure them into the building when they can come back with their families."
The cancellation of the Saltdogs trip and indoor visits was hard on students, said Arnold teacher Shelby Hoit.
"It just feels like every cool opportunity has been canceled, so it's great the kids are able to come out here," she said.
The docent program was started by the Lincoln Junior League in 1963, said Nancy Dawson, one of the first volunteer docents.
The role of a docent is to help interpret the art for the viewer, in this case students, but to also let them come to their own conclusions.
"They make wonderful observations," Dawson said.
Cederdahl concurred.
"I think every tour, I say sometimes, 'Oh, I've never thought of that,' because kids will have some observation I've never considered."
I even learned a thing or two myself — I'd never before acknowledged the sculpture "Pieta," a modern reworking of the famous Michelangelo piece, that graces the southeast side of the museum.
One thing was easy to see: Students such as Arnold fifth grader Karime Tristan were glad to be back on field trips for the first time since the pandemic began.
"I want to come back here all the time!"
LPS' welcome center moves
LPS has a new place to welcome immigrant families to Lincoln.
The district announced this week it moved its welcome center for immigrant families enrolling at LPS to a suite in Meadowlane Shopping Center near 70th and Vine streets.
The welcome center, which serves hundreds of families each year, was previously housed at Park Middle School.
The new location offers more space to meet a growing need, with 2,500 English language learner students already enrolled in the district.
"This location will help us build the trust and engagement of our families," Linda Hix, LPS director of federal programs, said in a news release. "The ability to meet with three family groups at the same time allows students to get started at school as soon as possible."
The district works closely with resettlement agencies such as Lutheran Family Services and Catholic Social Services to help students enroll when they move to Lincoln, while some families go directly to the welcome center.
“No matter where they come from, no matter what cultural perspectives they bring and no matter what languages they speak, we want them to know that they are welcome here,” said Oscar Rios Pohirieth, LPS cultural specialist.
Pumpkin Run primer
Runners, on your mark.
Get set: Registration for the annual Pumpkin Run in the Haymarket this Sunday is still open for students in kindergarten and above at pumpkinrunlincoln.com. The cost is $15 per runner, and registration will remain open until Sunday.
There are two sessions — one for small schools starting at 10 a.m. and one for larger schools at noon — with heats broken up into grade level.
All families are encouraged to park for free in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot just north of the arena at 901 V St. Families can then walk across the Lincoln bridge to the starting line outside the Hudl headquarters.
There will not be parking available in the Railyard parking garages west of Seventh Street or in the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center parking lot. Handicap parking will be available east of the Railyard.
Runners are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their heat.
The mile run, originally held at Pioneers Park before moving downtown, will take runners south to N Street before looping north of the arena and finishing outside the Railyard.
Participants receive a Pumpkin Run T-shirt, along with other goodies. Those who registered early were able to pick up their packets at school, while those who register now until Sunday will receive their packets in the Railyard. The race will take place rain or shine.
Now, go (sign up)!
