Sheldon Museum's outdoor tours give students a chance to get out of the classroom

Students and staff must wear masks on the tours. The elements play a factor, too.

"Because we can only be outside, we have to be really mindful of the weather," Masters said. "That has shortened our ability to give tours. ... We have a shorter window."

Sheldon's rich collection of outdoor art makes for a perfect opportunity to educate students, said Amy Cederdahl, a Sheldon docent and former teacher.

"It's a win-win, because we love to talk about our art and even looking at outdoor sculptures, it's a great introduction for students," Cederdahl said after a tour for Arnold Elementary School fifth graders Wednesday. "It's so relatable, it's so approachable. It might lure them into the building when they can come back with their families."

The cancellation of the Saltdogs trip and indoor visits was hard on students, said Arnold teacher Shelby Hoit.

"It just feels like every cool opportunity has been canceled, so it's great the kids are able to come out here," she said.

The docent program was started by the Lincoln Junior League in 1963, said Nancy Dawson, one of the first volunteer docents.