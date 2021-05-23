'She was in my corner' — Mrs. Robinson, namesake of Lincoln's newest elementary, helped student overcome his past

For that little space of time at Clinton, when he sat in its desks, walked its halls, climbed its steps, he had someone who cared. A place he wanted to be, where someone knew his name.

And all those years later, as he sits on his back porch in the shadow of that school, his troubled childhood behind him, Eddins says he still recognizes a voice in the back of his head. A fighter in his corner.

"That's Ada."

* * *

Eddins was in the second grade at Clinton in the ’80s when he first met her.

He wasn't Robinson's student at the time — she was still working with kindergarteners and first graders — but he remembers the way she greeted students with their name and a smile. He remembers how she gave him, the new student, a hug.

Then, after the second grade, he was gone, off to the next school before another three-day eviction notice would arrive.

"Every six months to a year, I'd be moving again," said Eddins, who was born in Alaska to a military family that eventually landed in Nebraska. His mother divorced his father and remarried.