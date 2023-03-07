No one had ever made the suggestion before.

Maggie Lunn — the giggly seventh grader whose laugh precedes her down the hallway — should join a school club.

Ashley Forbes, a life-skills teacher at Irving Middle School, had proposed the idea for Maggie. The transition to middle school had been challenging for the student who has Down syndrome.

How about the American Sign Language Club that meets on Thursdays, Forbes suggested. Or intramural basketball?

"No one has ever suggested that Maggie join any club at school up until this point, and I'm so thankful that Ashley recognized that this might be a good fit," wrote Maggie's parents, Julie and Tregg Lunn, in their letter nominating Forbes for this year's Thank You Teacher awards.

Forbes is one of five Lincoln Public Schools teachers who will be honored for their impact on students at a Tuesday breakfast at the Governor's Mansion.

In their nomination letter, Maggie's parents noted how much their daughter has grown since Forbes came to Irving last fall. Forbes communicates with them daily about Maggie's progress and has made sure to include her in after-school activities, like the ASL club and basketball.

"I have just seen her blossom as both a student here at Irving and just as a 13-year-old," Forbes said.

Forbes, a native of Derby, Kansas, grew up looking to provide support for people with disabilities. Her brother Andy has autism and she performed in a theater company for special-education students.

"I haven't known anything different," she said. "It feels like I have always had such a love and just passion for my brother, but also just those friends that I have with disabilities."

She knew she wanted to be a teacher since the fourth grade.

"My toy room was a classroom," she said.

It was in a real-life classroom inside Irving that she met Maggie, who Forbes calls a "ray of sunshine."

She works with Maggie for most of the school day — and outside of the classroom, too, including at the ASL club and basketball games. Forbes has also taken part in training with a speech therapist to better help with Maggie's communication skills.

"She's very talented at what she does," said Rod Gates, Forbes' father. "She has a passion, and I'm not surprised that somebody noticed."

The annual Thank You Teacher awards are sponsored by KFOR-AM, KFRX-FM, the Lincoln Education Association and the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. The recognition honors teachers in five categories who made a difference in students' lives. Here are the other winners:

Pre-K to second grade

Teacher: Kayla Finley, family educator, McPhee Elementary.

Nomination: Kaitlin Ferris, parent.

How she made a difference: "Mrs. Kayla’s intentionality in getting to know each child as an individual and focusing on their strengths puts my mom heart at ease. Her genuine care and dedication to each student and their growth is evident in every interaction I’ve had with her. Mrs. Kayla’s approach to teaching is patient, kind and focused on development. Her ability to connect with parents and caregivers creates an environment of trust, stability, compassion and learning. ... Last fall she took time out of her busy schedule to call and check on our family when we were having a tough time. Her care meant a lot. I know my boys are happy, safe and enjoy learning with Mrs. Kayla and her team at McPhee."

Third to fifth grade

Teacher: Cassidy Sostad, fourth grade, Hill Elementary.

Nomination: Addy Ackerman, student.

How she made a difference: "We all know how COVID went. It was a roller coaster in our life. On our first day back since lockdown I was a nervous wreck, but for the first time ever she made me excited to go back to school. She made such a big impact on me. ... I transformed from the quiet kid who was terrified to a smart, intelligent student. She even used more plan time to make fun things for us. She has two jobs and puts her students before her life. She even made a slideshow of our memories over the year. She encourages people so much."

High school

Teacher: Shannon Quible, business and technology teacher, Lincoln North Star.

Nomination: TT Thai, student.

How she made a difference: "Meeting new people filled me with dread, social gatherings made me anxious, and the thought of going to school felt like a looming, giant cliff I was scared to jump off. I had grown to feel significant loneliness, and it seemed like I could do nothing to escape it. Thankfully, Ms. Quible made a substantial difference in my life. ... Ms. Quible helped me reconnect with a few friends I had been distant from for some time. With her encouragement, I could let go of my anxieties. After that, deep, meaningful conversations with my old friends created a strong, reconnecting bond between us that is still going strong today."

Retired

Teacher: Sara Mann, Lincoln Northeast.

Nomination: Cecilia Burda, special-education teacher.

How she made a difference: "Sara Mann wore many hats during her tenure at LPS as a teacher, administrator, MTSS coach and more. During the semester that I worked with her at Northeast High School, Sara was not only a student advocate but also my mentor. She worked tirelessly to make sure every student in special education at Northeast was receiving the services they needed to be successful. As part of that, Sara supported teachers. Sara was not only my colleague but also my teacher. I consider myself exceedingly lucky to be among her students. ... As a student, I knew that a school is a community. As a teacher, I now understand there is an intricate support system for teachers. And due to Sara’s mentorship, I will be better able to support students as they navigate high school."

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023