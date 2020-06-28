'She always fell forward' — Former North Star student, Hastings College coach Molifua dies at 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mikaelah Molifua was an incredible warrior, those who knew her said.

As an athlete at North Star High School and Hastings College, the former Lincoln resident excelled in cheerleading and softball, becoming head coach of the cheer and dance team at Hastings College until she stepped down in January.

She left a lasting impact everywhere she went, friends and family said.

Molifua created the tradition of the “roller-coaster cheer” at North Star games that has continued, said Christina Nevitt, an English teacher at the high school who is a family friend of the Molifuas and was her cheer coach.

“I haven’t had a bond with a student like that really until I met her, and I don’t know if I ever will again,” Nevitt said.

School, community supports North Star senior Mikaelah was in her Monday morning stats class when her phone buzzed.

Last week, the 24-year-old died after battling stage 4 cancer for the second time in seven years.

According to those who knew Molifua, she never let her illness diminish her sense of optimism, which could be seen in her consistent compassion, dedication and strength.

"She had a spirit that I've never seen before," said Ruth Nwaturuacha, her best friend. "She had gone through so much in life, but no matter what happened she always fell forward."