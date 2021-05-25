Shared athletic complexes at new LPS high schools to be built in phases

Only $10 million from the $290 million bond issue passed by voters in 2020 is earmarked for the athletic complexes, with $3 million in depreciation funds — money saved on earlier work — going toward the turf projects.

The remainder is expected to come from private funds the district still needs to raise, meaning work on the athletic complexes will be completed in phases.

Grading is already complete at the northwest site and underway at the southeast school. That work falls under the construction of the new high schools, which Hausmann Construction is overseeing.

Cheever's bid includes completion of the softball practice field and one of two baseball fields planned for the northwest site. Work will also be able to proceed on four soccer fields and two softball fields at the southeast high school at 70th Street and Saltillo Road set to open in 2023.

The main soccer field there will feature seating for about 800 to 1,000 people, Wieskamp said, while the main softball field will have seating for at least 500.

The athletic complexes will allow LPS more flexibility in hosting games and tournaments, Wieskamp said.