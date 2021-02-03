 Skip to main content
Several LPS principals, district administrators announce retirements
editor's pick alert top story

Several LPS principals, district administrators announce retirements

Seven Lincoln Public Schools administrators, including four longtime principals, an assistant special-education director and directors of nutrition and elementary schools, announced their retirements Wednesday.

Combined, those administrators’ tenures total 262 years and include opening two new elementary schools — Kooser and Adams, closing longtime Hawthorne Elementary, serving millions of breakfasts and lunches to students each year and managing special-education services for thousands of students.

The retirements are:

bowhay

Kloefkorn Elementary School Principal Polly Bowhay

* Kloefkorn Elementary Principal Polly Bowhay. She began at LPS as a kindergarten teacher at Fredstrom Elementary in 1989. She became coordinator there in 2000 and was principal at Belmont Elementary before becoming Kloefkorn’s principal in 2017.

currin

Sheridan Elementary School Principal DeAnn Currin

* Sheridan Elementary Principal DeAnn Currin. A 46-year veteran of LPS, Currin spent most of her career leading schools in high-poverty areas until being reassigned to Sheridan in 2010. District officials said the move had nothing to do with Currin’s “superb” work as principal of Elliott Elementary but was a “repugnant” move mandated by strict federal guidelines to be eligible for funding. She also worked at Clinton and Prescott elementaries.

Ells

Mary Ells, Lincoln Public Schools assistant director of special education

* Mary Ells, assistant director of special education, oversees the Independence Academy, a program for 18- to 21-year-old students with disabilities. She joined LPS as a special-education teacher at Mickle Middle School in 1988.

Jablonski

Kooser Elementary School Principal Ann Jablonski

* Kooser Elementary Principal Ann Jablonski began a 44-year career at LPS teaching 18 years at Beattie Elementary. She spent two years as principal at Norwood Park Elementary and seven years as principal of Pyrtle Elementary before opening Kooser in 2009.

Thompson

Mickle Middle School Principal Gene Thompson

* Mickle Middle School Principal Gene Thompson joined LPS as a teacher and coach at Pound Junior High School in 1982 and was named Mickle’s principal in 2008.

Schwaninger

Cindy Schwaninger, Lincoln Public Schools director of elementary education

* Cindy Schwaninger, director of elementary education, began her career at LPS as a teacher at Fredstrom Elementary in 1984. As principal, she oversaw the controversial closing of Hawthorne Elementary in 2008. She then opened the new Adams Elementary as principal and in 2013 was named director of elementary education.  

zumwalt

Edith Zumwalt, Lincoln Public Schools director of Nutrition Services

* Edith Zumwalt, director of nutrition services since 1990, leads a team of 410 employees who serve 4.5 million lunches, 1.4 million breakfasts and 290,000 snacks to students each year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

