Several LPS principals, district administrators announce retirements

Seven Lincoln Public Schools administrators, including four longtime principals, an assistant special-education director and directors of nutrition and elementary schools, announced their retirements Wednesday.
Combined, those administrators’ tenures total 262 years and include opening two new elementary schools — Kooser and Adams, closing longtime Hawthorne Elementary, serving millions of breakfasts and lunches to students each year and managing special-education services for thousands of students.
The retirements are:
* Kloefkorn Elementary Principal Polly Bowhay. She began at LPS as a kindergarten teacher at Fredstrom Elementary in 1989. She became coordinator there in 2000 and was principal at Belmont Elementary before becoming Kloefkorn’s principal in 2017.
* Sheridan Elementary Principal DeAnn Currin. A 46-year veteran of LPS, Currin spent most of her career leading schools in high-poverty areas until being reassigned to Sheridan in 2010. District officials said the move had nothing to do with Currin’s “superb” work as principal of Elliott Elementary but was a “repugnant” move mandated by strict federal guidelines to be eligible for funding. She also worked at Clinton and Prescott elementaries.
* Mary Ells, assistant director of special education, oversees the Independence Academy, a program for 18- to 21-year-old students with disabilities. She joined LPS as a special-education teacher at Mickle Middle School in 1988.
* Kooser Elementary Principal Ann Jablonski began a 44-year career at LPS teaching 18 years at Beattie Elementary. She spent two years as principal at Norwood Park Elementary and seven years as principal of Pyrtle Elementary before opening Kooser in 2009.
* Mickle Middle School Principal Gene Thompson joined LPS as a teacher and coach at Pound Junior High School in 1982 and was named Mickle’s principal in 2008.
* Cindy Schwaninger, director of elementary education, began her career at LPS as a teacher at Fredstrom Elementary in 1984. As principal, she oversaw the controversial closing of Hawthorne Elementary in 2008. She then opened the new Adams Elementary as principal and in 2013 was named director of elementary education.
* Edith Zumwalt, director of nutrition services since 1990, leads a team of 410 employees who serve 4.5 million lunches, 1.4 million breakfasts and 290,000 snacks to students each year.
BREAKING DOWN LINCOLN'S PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist