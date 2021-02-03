Several LPS principals, district administrators announce retirements

Seven Lincoln Public Schools administrators, including four longtime principals, an assistant special-education director and directors of nutrition and elementary schools, announced their retirements Wednesday.

Combined, those administrators’ tenures total 262 years and include opening two new elementary schools — Kooser and Adams, closing longtime Hawthorne Elementary, serving millions of breakfasts and lunches to students each year and managing special-education services for thousands of students.

The retirements are:

* Kloefkorn Elementary Principal Polly Bowhay. She began at LPS as a kindergarten teacher at Fredstrom Elementary in 1989. She became coordinator there in 2000 and was principal at Belmont Elementary before becoming Kloefkorn’s principal in 2017.

* Sheridan Elementary Principal DeAnn Currin. A 46-year veteran of LPS, Currin spent most of her career leading schools in high-poverty areas until being reassigned to Sheridan in 2010. District officials said the move had nothing to do with Currin’s “superb” work as principal of Elliott Elementary but was a “repugnant” move mandated by strict federal guidelines to be eligible for funding. She also worked at Clinton and Prescott elementaries.

