Several books criticized at state ed board meeting available on LPS library shelves

A number of controversial books read aloud during a recent Nebraska State Board of Education meeting can be found on Lincoln Public Schools library shelves.

Board member Kirk Penner read passages from several books that depict sex acts at the board's February meeting, saying schools are "hyper-sexualizing" children, the Omaha World-Herald reported. A man also read passages from a book, including a crude joke about gay sex, during the public comment period.

One of the books Penner read from, "Brave Face: A Memoir" by Shaun David Hutchinson, depicts a male ejaculating on another male, and "Looking for Alaska" by John Green features a scene where a girl performs oral sex on a boy.

Penner also read a passage concerning gender identity from "It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity" by Theresa Thorn and "The Breakaways," by Cathy G. Johnson, which depicts two middle school girls kissing.

“If we’re finding these books in elementary, middle school and high school libraries, that is sick,” Penner said.

Board member Lisa Fricke questioned why the issue was being brought before the board, saying the selection of books is a local issue.

Jacquelyn Morrison also questioned whether Penner was targeting LBGTQ literature in particular, to which Penner responded saying the passages reflected a mix of sexual orientations.

Many Nebraska school districts confirmed that some of the books read at the meeting are in their libraries, including in Omaha, the World-Herald reported.

At Lincoln Public Schools, "It's Good to Be Yourself" is in the district's elementary collection as well as the districtwide e-book collection.

"Looking for Alaska" is in high school libraries, while "Brave Face" is also in high school and e-book collections. "The Breakaways" is in elementary and middle school libraries.

The book "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison, which features a vulgar joke that was read during public comment, is not in LPS' collections.

Librarians at each LPS school are charged with selecting books with diverse perspectives and subject matter for their collections, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

As libraries are "a source of many ideas and perspectives," that sometimes means including books related to controversial ideas and issues.

Community members who object to any book can meet with administrators or file a complaint in writing, district officials said.

If the matter still cannot be resolved in a meeting with administrators, a request for reconsideration can be filed, in which the district would formally review the materials and decide whether to recall them.

That decision can be appealed to the Lincoln Board of Education.

Parents can also request a specific book -- in print or online -- be restricted from their child by contacting their school's librarian.

