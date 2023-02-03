Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday that seven administrators will retire at the end of the school year, including four principals and a high school athletic director.

Administrators who plan to retire typically announce their intentions in February.

Four principals will retire: Wendy Badje (Rousseau Elementary), Kurt Glathar (The Career Academy), Laura Runge (Yankee Hill Education Center) and Kelly Schrad (Goodrich Middle). Mark Armstrong, Lincoln Southwest's athletic director for the past 10 years, is also retiring.

Leslie Eastman, the district's director of assessment and evaluation, and Director of Federal Programs Linda Hix announced their retirements as well.

Eastman has worked in the LPS assessment office since 1996 and was named the director in 2004.

Hix was previously principal at Pershing Elementary and Scott and Schoo middle schools before moving to the district office to be the supervisor of secondary personnel services. She's been in her current role overseeing the district's federal funding since 2004.

Badje has been principal at Rousseau for 11 years after stints as a coordinator at Hill and Kahoa elementary schools.

Glathar previously held principalships at Lincoln Northeast and the Science Focus Program before moving to the district's career pathways program at Southeast Community College in 2020.

Runge held a number of administrative and special education positions before she became principal of Yankee Hill -- the district's alternative high school for students with behavioral issues -- in 2021.

Schrad, the principal at Goodrich for 10 years, has served a number of LPS middle schools. She was previously principal at Lefler and associate principal at both Dawes and Pound.

Armstrong came to Southwest from Kearney.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023