Senator wants to expand school call center pilot program across Nebraska

The goal, the Gothenburg senator told the Legislature's Education Committee, would be to connect students or teachers with the proper resources at the school or in the community without having to involve law enforcement.

The pilot program bore that out, Williams added. More than 80% of the calls in the pilot program were diverted away from police.

"I think if we can catch situations that are threats early, that intervention makes a difference," he said.

Jolene Palmer, the state school security director at the state Education Department, said an opt-in statewide reporting system would fill the gaps left at schools across the state at no additional cost to property taxpayers.

"We have some schools that already have a reporting system -- that's great," she said. "Our hope is that, over time, we will actually gain more schools so that it's a system-wide approach throughout the entire state."

Palmer added the Education Department would oversee the program, and a call center vendor would be hired to do the work. Currently, the only vendor in the state that would qualify is Boys Town.