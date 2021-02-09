Senator wants to expand school call center pilot program across Nebraska

A reporting system offering K-12 students and faculty in Douglas County a place to anonymously share suicidal thoughts or concerns about threats made by others received more than 500 tips last year.
The reports to Safe2HelpNE fielded 87 reports from students and two from teachers concerned about peers voicing suicidal thoughts. It also field four reports that involved potential violent threats against schools.
Other tips detailed instances of bullying, stalking, drug use and sexual exploitation and other concerns.
"People knew there was something wrong and decided to report this," said Ginny Gohr, director of the Boys Town National Hotline, which ran the pilot program. "We all hope and pray students will continue to speak up."
A state lawmaker wants to take the success of the pilot program and expand it across Nebraska for all public and private schools.
Sen. Matt Williams' bill (LB322) would require the Nebraska Department of Education set up a statewide Safe2HelpNE reporting line, which would allow students, parents or school staff to make anonymous reports of any concerns they have about others in the school system.
Crisis counselors trained in de-escalation techniques working for the around-the-clock tip line would receive the reports via phone call, mobile app, text message, email or through Safe2HelpNE's website, and work with local teams assembled at schools to intervene.
The goal, the Gothenburg senator told the Legislature's Education Committee, would be to connect students or teachers with the proper resources at the school or in the community without having to involve law enforcement.
The pilot program bore that out, Williams added. More than 80% of the calls in the pilot program were diverted away from police.
"I think if we can catch situations that are threats early, that intervention makes a difference," he said.
Jolene Palmer, the state school security director at the state Education Department, said an opt-in statewide reporting system would fill the gaps left at schools across the state at no additional cost to property taxpayers.
"We have some schools that already have a reporting system -- that's great," she said. "Our hope is that, over time, we will actually gain more schools so that it's a system-wide approach throughout the entire state."
Palmer added the Education Department would oversee the program, and a call center vendor would be hired to do the work. Currently, the only vendor in the state that would qualify is Boys Town.
The bill has the backing of school administrators, the state teachers' union, school boards and other education associations, as well as the University of Nebraska, law enforcement groups and the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said Mike Dulaney of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
"There really was a universal effort to put this bill together," Dulaney said. "This is one of those times we're all coming together, and we feel it's an important piece."
The multi-modal, anonymous reporting system encourages students and faculty who may be too afraid of stepping forward to speak out if they have concerns for their safety or the safety of another, said Mario Scalora, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of psychology and the director of the Public Policy Center.
Setting up the statewide program, including the hiring of six staff trained in the Boys Town method, would cost about $900,000 in each of the two years -- an amount separate from the Education Department's standard appropriation -- which Williams said averages to a little more than $2 per student.
"I don't think we can afford to not do this," he said.
