Sen. Ben Sasse chosen as Florida president in unanimous vote of university trustees

The University of Florida’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to name Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse as the flagship school’s 13th president after weeks of growing criticism over his views on LGBTQ issues and a national search conducted largely in secret.

Sasse, a Nebraska Republican whose name emerged in early October as the sole finalist for the job, became the subject of protests and calls for action.

The trustees’ vote followed an impassioned opening statement by Sasse, who emphasized the university’s role in preparing students for a work world altered by “scary disruption” but one that presented “magnificent opportunity” for Florida. Students graduating in May, he said, will change jobs or industries at least three times over the next decade, and the university needs to be better prepared to retrain people as they “boomerang back through our institution.”

Before that, Sasse faced 40 minutes of scathing public comment, with 10 speakers voicing their concerns over political influence on the university, the senator’s track record on LGBTQ issues and the lack of public involvement in the presidential search. Some pleaded for the board to reconsider.

“Normal universities don’t do this,” said Bryn Taylor, a Florida doctoral student. “Once again political meddling has made UF the laughing stock of the academic community.”

Tara Ezzell, a graduate of UF’s College of Medicine and a Gainesville doctor, voiced her excitement for the choice, saying she had read Sasse’s book, “Them: Why we hate each other — and how to heal.” She said the senator offered a chance to “launch UF to even greater heights.”

Trustees chairperson Mori Hosseini said the board was tasked with finding “a once in a generation leader.”

Outside Emerson Alumni Hall, where Sasse was interviewed by trustees, a swarm of protesters gathered outside a heavily barricaded space. The protests would continue if Sasse was confirmed, they said.

The board voted 13-0 to name Sasse after asking a range of questions: How would Flordia change with him in charge? What would he do to gain the trust of confidence of faculty and students who have criticized him? Would he be able to step back from politics? How would he address concerns of the LGBTQ community? What were his thoughts on academic freedom?

Sasse acknowledged his politics and the opposition he’s faced, but said he was looking forward “to a period of political celibacy.”

Sasse’s selection must be approved by the state Board of Governors, which is scheduled to meet in Tampa on Nov. 9 and 10.

