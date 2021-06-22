 Skip to main content
See where students can pick up free meals in Lincoln this summer
See where students can pick up free meals in Lincoln this summer

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the inequity in many of the country's public schools. Now, educators want the effort currently being done, to continue once the pandemic is over. Source by: Stringr

Nebraska students can receive free breakfast and lunch meals this summer through a federal food program.

The meals, offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program, are available to children ages 1-18 at sites around the state.

Meals are offered Monday through Friday. For more information, text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 for meal pickup sites near you.

Here are sites and times in Lincoln:

* Food Bank of Lincoln, Air Park Recreation West, 3720 N.W. 46th St., through Aug. 13, 8-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

* Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St., through July 23, 9-9:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m.

* Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., through Aug. 13, 7:45-9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

* Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., through Aug. 13, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

* Campbell Elementary, 2200 Dodge St., through June 25, 9-10 a.m., noon-1 p.m.

* Career Academy, 8800 O St., through July 7, 7:45-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

* Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St., through Aug. 13, 8:30-9:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m.

* Culler Middle, 5201 Vine St., through June 30, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

* Elliott Elementary, 225 S. 25th St., through June 25, 9-9:30 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m.

'A power boost for these kids' — More students than ever before are in summer school this year as LPS looks to fight learning loss

* Everett Elementary, 1123 C St., through June 25, 9-10:30 a.m., noon-2 p.m.

* F Street Recreation Center, 1225 F St., through Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

* Goodrich Middle, 4600 Lewis Ave., through June 25, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

* Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St., through June 25, 9-9:30 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m.

* Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St., through June 25, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

* Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd., through June 25, 8-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon.

* Lincoln Christian Fellowship, 100 W. Fletcher Ave., through Aug. 13, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon

* Lincoln High, 2229 J St., through July 23, 7:30-8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

* McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd., through Aug. 6, 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

* Norwood Park, 4710 N. 72nd St., through Aug. 6, 8-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon.

* Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St., through July 30, 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

* Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St., through June 25, 9-9:30 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m.

* Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St., June 25, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

* Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St., through June 25, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-noon

* Trinity Lutheran, 1200 N. 56th St., through Aug. 4, 8-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon.

* West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave., through June 25, 9-9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

