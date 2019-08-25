Pedestrians cross R Street on a freshly painted crosswalk at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus on Friday. In a joint project between UNL and the city of Lincoln, the parking was reconfigured, bike lanes were striped and crosswalks were refreshed.
A cyclist rides down R Street on Friday in a newly striped bike lane at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus. In a joint project between UNL and the city, the parking was reconfigured, bike lanes were striped and crosswalks were refreshed.
People mill around Southeast Community College's Education Square on Thursday in downtown Lincoln during an open house showing off the updated space. SCC also enhanced security at the downtown building and students will need ID cards to gain access.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Honors Program and its students are moving to a new home in the fall of 2019. After being housed in the Neihardt building for much of its existence, the Honors Program will transition to the Knoll residence hall — a bigger, newer facility.
The old Nebraska Bookstore is being redeveloped into the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, a state-of-the-art facility for its performing arts and media students.
A refreshed classroom sits open for the public to view Thursday at an open house for Southeast Community College's Education Square in downtown Lincoln.
People mill around Southeast Community College's Education Square on Thursday in downtown Lincoln. The space has been updated and security has been enhanced.
People ride elevators through Education Square, Southeast Community College's downtown Lincoln location.
Work began on the project about a month ago and is hurtling toward completion as crews re-stripe parking lanes, install parking meters and paint new bike lanes. New vegetation will also adorn the stretch of street in the future.
While UNL lost some parking on R Street because of a switch from angled parking to parallel parking, recent upgrades on nearby 16th and 17th streets have actually increased the overall number of parking spaces on City Campus.
Barker said he hopes to engage more students in diversity and inclusion activities throughout the school year.
Earlier this month, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion announced Nkenge Friday would become the first assistant vice chancellor in that office. Friday was most recently the dean of students and director of diversity and inclusion at Marietta College in Ohio.
No more Neihardt
Neihardt Raymond Hall, the longtime home for UNL's Honors Program, closed at the end of last school year.
Last year, there were 247 honors students and 72 nonhonors students who lived in the dormitory, which was built in 1932. Those students, and many, many more — 443 honors students and 83 nonhonors students in all — will now reside in the newer, more modern Knoll Residential Center, just north of the Nebraska Union. UNL has invested $1.5 million into the facilities there in recent years.
There are no plans for Neihardt Hall at this time. Once connected to the former Cather and Pound dormitory towers imploded in December 2017, Neihardt was spared.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green has said the building, the first piece of the residence hall complex, has garnered the support of alumni and others.
A task force has been assembled to examine what use Neihardt could have at UNL in the future, but the building named for Nebraska's poet laureate will remain dark this semester.
Carson Center opening
After closing in June 2015, the Nebraska Bookstore building remained empty for several years. It was briefly targeted by former Husker defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh for a downtown Nike store, but his plans fell through.
The Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, both the 30,000-square-foot facility on Q Street and the new slate of programs geared toward filmmaking, videogame design, television production, theater, advertising, social media, business and architecture, opens this week.
Dance programs will occupy the northern one-third of the building, while the rest of the programs find new homes in the other two-thirds.
Good start at NWU
Darrin Good will start his first year as president of Nebraska Wesleyan University welcoming the largest incoming class (555) in school history.
Construction on the project, which included 58,000 square feet of new construction and 28,000 square feet of renovations to existing facilities, began in August 2018. The business, math and computer science wings are scheduled to open later this year.
Semesters at SCC
Of the hundreds of community colleges across the country, only 5% divided their academic years into quarters in recent years — Southeast Community College included.
SCC, a two-year career education and academic transfer college, made the switch to semesters for the 2019-20 school year, a move President Paul Illich said will give the college flexibility and help it align better with its four-year partners.
"It will really give students an opportunity to make SCC their first choice if they are looking to go to UNL, Concordia or Wesleyan, since they will all be on the same type of system," Illich said.
The switch took about four years and "a tremendous amount of work" to complete, Illich added. SCC had to determine how its academic programs could switch from quarters to semesters, make changes to its back-office systems and get approval from the Higher Learning Commission.
Renovations to Education Square
SCC's location in downtown Lincoln received a refresh this summer.
Several spaces at Education Square, the headquarters for SCC's academic transfer division and its programs in career and technical education, graphic design, media arts, criminal justice and adult education, were refinished, SCC said.
Along with classrooms and restrooms, Education Square now has new study spaces and a student lounge, an expanded tutoring center and enhanced security.
To access the new space beginning Monday, students will need ID cards.
"We are excited about our new, secure space dedicated to SCC students," said Carolee Ritter, dean of SCC's arts and sciences division.
