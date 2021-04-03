See the short list for new Lincoln schools' names

School name finalists

Three committees have a short list of names for three new schools being built in Lincoln. Their next step: Pick the ones to send to the Lincoln Board of Education for approval.

High school on southern edge of Air Park: Lincoln Northwest High, Susan La Flesche Picotte High, Air Park High and Lincoln West High.

High school near 70th Street and Saltillo Road: Standing Bear High, Lincoln South High, Saltillo High, South Prairie High, Willa Cather High and Centauri High, after the brightest star in the southern constellation Centaurus.

Elementary school near 102nd and Holdrege streets: Named for former Clinton Elementary School teacher Ada Robinson, local civil rights leader Leola Bullock, retired principal Ruth Ann Wylie, civil rights leader Lela Shanks, retired North Star Principal Nancy Becker and longtime teacher and coordinator Barbara Alice Way.