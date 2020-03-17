Section of UNL's Neihardt Hall being converted to quarantine space

In partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Lancaster County Health Department, Shippen and his team have also developed quarantine protocols to keep students and staff members safe.

That gives students who don't have anywhere else to go when they return from overseas an opportunity to self-quarantine in a familiar place, Shippen said.

"Students still living on campus who feel they may have been exposed to the virus also have this option," he added.

Currently, health department officials have said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln or Lancaster County.

But the ability for students to go somewhere safe will help the remaining community at UNL -- particularly the 450 international students living on campus -- who cannot return home.

"We have people in other situations that could be homeless if we didn't offer shelter to them," Shippen said.

Another facility that's preparing to serve as a potential quarantine site is the clinic at People's City Mission. The nonprofit announced on its Facebook page that the clinic building closed Tuesday and "will instead be used for isolating patients with the COVID-19 virus if that becomes necessary."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0