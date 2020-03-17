You are the owner of this article.
Section of UNL's Neihardt Hall being converted to quarantine space
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln closed Neihardt Hall nearly a year ago as students in the Honors Program moved into the Knoll Residential Center.

Neihardt, named for Nebraska's poet laureate, has remained dark since then as UNL mulls potential future uses for the residential and academic hall.

In the meantime, the complex on the east side of 16th Street on UNL's City Campus is being prepared for the possibility of serving as a quarantine site for students who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

UNL's facilities team has worked around the clock since March 11 to prepare the Piper wing of the dorm, Nebraska Today reported Tuesday.

"We've been thinking about this for a couple of weeks, and we actively started setting this up last Wednesday," said Larry Shippen, UNL's associate director of Housing Facilities Operations.

Piper is being set aside for students returning from study abroad trips in countries designated Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- sites where there is a high-risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The double occupancy rooms have been converted to single-occupancy, and staff have cleaned and disinfected the areas where quarantine could take place. Refrigerators and microwaves have also been brought into the rooms, and those students would also have the option to order meals from dining services.

In partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Lancaster County Health Department, Shippen and his team have also developed quarantine protocols to keep students and staff members safe.

That gives students who don't have anywhere else to go when they return from overseas an opportunity to self-quarantine in a familiar place, Shippen said.

"Students still living on campus who feel they may have been exposed to the virus also have this option," he added.

Currently, health department officials have said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln or Lancaster County.

But the ability for students to go somewhere safe will help the remaining community at UNL -- particularly the 450 international students living on campus -- who cannot return home.

"We have people in other situations that could be homeless if we didn't offer shelter to them," Shippen said.

Another facility that's preparing to serve as a potential quarantine site is the clinic at People's City Mission. The nonprofit announced on its Facebook page that the clinic building closed Tuesday and "will instead be used for isolating patients with the COVID-19 virus if that becomes necessary."

