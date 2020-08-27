Second sorority at UNL under quarantine after cluster of COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is under quarantine after several coronavirus cases were reported this week.

Five cases, including four confirmed positives and 1 self-reported positive case, were identified at Delta Delta Delta, UNL said Wednesday night.

UNL described the number of cases as "a small cluster."

Residents of the sorority house, located at 1601 R St., have been directed to follow UNL's quarantine procedures.

Last weekend, UNL said the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority had one positive case and four self-reported cases, which led to the members of its house located at 1545 S St. entering quarantine.

