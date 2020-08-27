 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second sorority at UNL under quarantine after cluster of COVID cases
View Comments
editor's pick

Second sorority at UNL under quarantine after cluster of COVID cases

{{featured_button_text}}

A second sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is under quarantine after several coronavirus cases were reported this week.

Five cases, including four confirmed positives and 1 self-reported positive case, were identified at Delta Delta Delta, UNL said Wednesday night.

UNL described the number of cases as "a small cluster."

Residents of the sorority house, located at 1601 R St., have been directed to follow UNL's quarantine procedures.

Last weekend, UNL said the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority had one positive case and four self-reported cases, which led to the members of its house located at 1545 S St. entering quarantine.

University employee dies of COVID-19 complications, marks 20th death in Lancaster County
UNL reports COVID-19 cases at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority
'We're counting on you': UNL chancellor says semester's success depends on student behavior
After months of preparation, UNL College of Law welcomes students back on first day of in-person learning

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

UNL logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News