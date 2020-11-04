Seats filled on Nebraska university, community college boards

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare won reelection to a third term on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents Tuesday.
Clare, who was first elected in 2008 to represent District 1, which encompasses most of Lincoln as well as eastern and southern Lancaster County, ran unopposed for another six-year term on the board.
In the District 2 race, which includes most of Sarpy County as well as a portion of Douglas County, a former psychologist for the Husker football team also won a single-candidate race.
Jack Stark was the lone candidate after Mike Kennedy withdrew earlier this year. He'll fill the seat vacated by Howard Hawks, who chose not to seek a fourth term.
Three of four incumbents won their races for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday.
Kathy Boellstorff won her District 2 race over Chad Aldrich with nearly 57% of the vote. Edward Price and Kristin Yates won uncontested races in Districts 3 and 4, respectively.
Neal Stenberg, a former attorney for the board, narrowly defeated incumbent Tim Cerveny, who was appointed to fill a seat vacated by the death of board member Steve Ottmann last year.
Stenberg received 82,575 votes to Cerveny's 81,405 to win the at-large seat.
Also joining the board are Chuck Byers, who edged Jeanne Stec in District 1, and Arlyn Uhmacher, who won his first four-year term unopposed in District 5.
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|359.757
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|19,292
|Donald Trump, R
|536,229
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|216,887
|Ben Sasse, R
|562,224
|Gene Siadek, L
|52,878
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|566,886
|Against
|305,883
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|569,201
|Against
|307,728
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|598,546
|Against
|273,243
|Payday lending
|For
|698,704
|Against
|144,346
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|581,058
|Against
|271,443
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|500,903
|Against
|319,675
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|116,120
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|179,557
|Dennis Grace, L
|8,452
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|162,087
|Kara Eastman, D
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|9,423
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|49,771
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|10,723
|Adrian Smith, R
|222,363
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|8,582
|Carol Blood
|8,779
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|6,559
|Gilbert Ayala
|3,777
|7
|Tony Vargas
|6,819
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,919
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|8,003
|Marque Snow
|6,690
|11
|Fred Conley
|3,330
|Terrell McKinney
|5,820
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|11,010
|15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|Lynne Walz
|9,157
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|7,343
|Sheryl Lindau
|3,576
|19
|Mike Flood
|15,200
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|6,868
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|10,197
|Tim Royers
|9,093
|33
|Steve Halloran
|12,756
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,098
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,774
|39
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|41
|Tom Briese
|15,804
|43
|Tom Brewer
|10,628
|Tanya Storer
|7,691
|45
|Susan Hester
|7,671
|Rita Sanders
|8,835
|47
|Steve Erdman
|14,901
|49
|Jen Day
|12,125
|Andrew La Grone
|11,873
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|37,612
|Lisa Fricke
|68,950
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|51,079
|Mike Goos
|24,082
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|50,569
|Adrian Petrescu
|17,653
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|82,575
|1
|Chuck Byers
|17,329
|Jeanne H. Stec
|15,268
|2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|15,415
|3
|Edward C. Price
|32,588
|4
|Kristin E. Yates
|25,167
|5
|Arlyn Uhrmacher
|41,327
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Don Jacobson
|11,941
|2
|Ron Nolte
|12,778
|3
|Mike DeKalb
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|6,177
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|5
|John Yoakum
|4,402
|Greg Osborn
|2,618
|6
|Anthony Schutz
|10,257
|7
|Chelsea Johnson
|8,933
|8
|Christine Lamberty
|7,807
|Christy Eichorn
|4,505
|9
|Milt Schmidt
|4,712
|Lisa Lewis
|7,518
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|53,466
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|88,891
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|96,770
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
