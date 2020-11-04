Seats filled on Nebraska university, community college boards

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare won reelection to a third term on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents Tuesday.

Clare, who was first elected in 2008 to represent District 1, which encompasses most of Lincoln as well as eastern and southern Lancaster County, ran unopposed for another six-year term on the board.

In the District 2 race, which includes most of Sarpy County as well as a portion of Douglas County, a former psychologist for the Husker football team also won a single-candidate race.

Jack Stark was the lone candidate after Mike Kennedy withdrew earlier this year. He'll fill the seat vacated by Howard Hawks, who chose not to seek a fourth term.

Three of four incumbents won their races for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday.

Kathy Boellstorff won her District 2 race over Chad Aldrich with nearly 57% of the vote. Edward Price and Kristin Yates won uncontested races in Districts 3 and 4, respectively.

Neal Stenberg, a former attorney for the board, narrowly defeated incumbent Tim Cerveny, who was appointed to fill a seat vacated by the death of board member Steve Ottmann last year.

Stenberg received 82,575 votes to Cerveny's 81,405 to win the at-large seat.