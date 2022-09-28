Screening of Lincoln High film will raise money for student camera equipment

A documentary about Lincoln High School is back by popular demand — and for a good cause, too.

The film, "Life at the High: 150 Years of Lincoln High School," will be screened once again at the school's Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Admission will be free, but those in attendance can make a donation through the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools that will go toward camera equipment "for aspiring future filmmakers at Lincoln High who may not have adequate resources to make a film," said Riek Bol, the film's director.

Bol, who graduated from Lincoln High last spring, created the documentary to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary, interviewing alumni and scouring archives.

Thursday's screening will also feature extended footage not seen in the original showing back in June.