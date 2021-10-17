 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schools from across state compete at LPS Marching Band Invitational
0 Comments
editor's pick

Schools from across state compete at LPS Marching Band Invitational

  • 0
LPS Marching Band Showcase, 10.10

Lincoln Southeast band members wait to perform during the LPS Marching Band Showcase at Seacrest Field in 2020.

 Journal Star file photo

On Saturday, marching bands from across Nebraska competed at Seacrest Field in the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational.

Judges ranked each band as "superior," the highest possible rank, "excellent" or "good."

Class AA: Superior—Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, North Platte, Lincoln Southeast (outstanding color guard and outstanding percussion); Excellent—Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Fremont, Lincoln North Star.

Class A: Superior—Bennington, Lincoln Pius X, Lexington; Excellent—Ralston.

Class B: Superior—Seward, Beatrice, Northwest, Ogallala; Excellent—Plattsmouth, Schuyler Central.

Class C: Superior—Bishop Neumann; Excellent—Falls City.

North Star grad and her Yazidi family fled ISIS. Now she's advocating for girls and education on national stage.
Head of Catholic schools for Lincoln diocese announces plans to phase into retirement
Olsson nets bids to design roundabouts adjacent to Standing Bear High School
Reports call Nebraska health education standards process into question
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News