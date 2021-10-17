Schools from across state compete at LPS Marching Band Invitational

On Saturday, marching bands from across Nebraska competed at Seacrest Field in the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational.
Judges ranked each band as "superior," the highest possible rank, "excellent" or "good."
Class AA: Superior—Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, North Platte, Lincoln Southeast (outstanding color guard and outstanding percussion); Excellent—Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Fremont, Lincoln North Star.
Class A: Superior—Bennington, Lincoln Pius X, Lexington; Excellent—Ralston.
Class B: Superior—Seward, Beatrice, Northwest, Ogallala; Excellent—Plattsmouth, Schuyler Central.
Class C: Superior—Bishop Neumann; Excellent—Falls City.