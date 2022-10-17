 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schools from across state compete at LPS Marching Band Invitational

On Saturday, marching bands from across Nebraska competed at Seacrest Field in the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational.

Judges ranked each band as "superior," the highest possible rank, "excellent" or "good."

Superior Beatrice, Bennington, Bishop Neumann, Grand Island, G.I. Northwest, Lexington, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast (outstanding color guard, outstanding percussion), Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, Norris, Ogallala, Papillion-La Vista, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Seward.

Excellent Falls City, Fremont, Lincoln North Star, North Platte, Schuyler.

