Schools closed Wednesday with high winds expected to sweep in

Lincoln's first weather-related school closure of the year won't be due to snow.

Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday with dangerously high winds expected to sweep through the area, the district announced Tuesday night.

More rural districts in Lancaster County, including Norris, Waverly, Malcolm and Raymond Central, also canceled classes.

All 93 Nebraska counties are in a high-wind warning on Wednesday, with areas expected to see wind gusts that could reach 55 mph -- and in some cases 75 mph -- which officials warn could knock down trees and power lines.

Wednesday will also be unusually warm, with temperatures expected to reach the 70s. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

Omaha Public Schools announced it would hold classes remotely Wednesday in anticipation of the windy weather, as it would under the district's new snow day policy.

Superintendent Steve Joel said earlier this year LPS would not change its own snow day policy with the advent of virtual options that made remote learning possible during the pandemic.