School still on for Thursday at LPS, but high schools asked to adjust finals schedules

Lincoln Public Schools' first snow day of the year — and Superintendent Paul Gausman's first since he came to town — could very well come on the last day of the semester.

For now, however, classes are still on, although officials are asking high schools to adjust their finals schedule in anticipation of a possible snow day Thursday with snow, high winds and bitterly cold temperatures forecast for much of Nebraska

The eastern portion of the state is in a winter storm watch beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The National Weather Service said 4-7 inches of snow is possible, with the possibility of wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

"Extremely hazardous travel is expected late Wednesday into Thursday," the weather service said in a bulletin. "Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

Lincoln's forecast for Thursday calls for a low of minus-10 degrees and a high of a minus-2. The weather service also has issued a wind chill warning starting at midnight Thursday and continuing until noon on Saturday.

"The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service said.

LPS, however, is taking a cautious approach to possibly calling the first snow day of the year.

"There are times when weather forecasts do not materialize," LPS said in news release Monday. "For this reason, Lincoln Public Schools will continue to monitor the weather forecasts this week and will follow our protocols for announcing any changes to the school schedule."

High schools will now hold finals on Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday -- the last day of the semester -- set to be a day for students to catch up on missing work if school is not canceled.

Principals were communicating adjustments to families on Monday.

Elementary and middle schools are also asked to adjust their end-of-semester tests and project due dates to ensure students can complete their work before the break.

Families would be notified by approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday if a decision is made that day to cancel school on Thursday. Notifications would come as early as 5:45 a.m. Thursday if that decision is made overnight.

If a snow day does indeed materialize, it would be the first called by Gausman since he came to Lincoln this past summer.

