School officials addressing fallout from racially charged confrontation at LHS-Fremont girls basketball game

The fallout from a Lincoln High/Fremont girls basketball game — where racial slurs yelled by at least one Fremont student at Lincoln High players led to a postgame confrontation — continues to play out more than a week later.
Two days after the Feb. 7 game, Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson posted comments on Facebook in support of her players, in which she called the game “one of the more hostile environments I’ve experienced with high school athletics.”
She said several Fremont fans were wearing Trump 2020 shirts and hats and a man walked up to Lincoln High players before the game and said, “black and Latino unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been.”
Later a post from a Lincoln High player's parent on Facebook about the incident described how at least one Fremont student was taunting Lincoln High players with racial comments during the game, and how the Lincoln High players confronted those in the Fremont student section after the game. The Fremont fans threw things at the team during the confrontation, one Lincoln High student struck a Fremont student, and there was pushing and shoving broken up by Fremont staff, according to accounts from parents and Lincoln Public Schools.
On Monday, Lincoln High administrators invited the team and their parents to a meeting that included Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel.
While those Lincoln High administrators were supportive of and encouraging to players, at least some parents were upset that there was no discussion about the incident or what the schools were doing to respond to it.
“What they’re trying to do is brush it under the carpet,” Mike Woods said in a telephone interview. “It’s like there’s nothing that can be done.”
Since the meeting, parents and others took to social media to demand more of a response, and at least some of those posts prompted LPS and Fremont Public Schools to issue a statement late Wednesday to “correct a misrepresentation that is circulating on social media” about the timeline and the school districts’ response.
The statement says administrators from the two schools began talking about what happened the night of the game and agreed to share their findings.
The next day, the Fremont Principal Scott Jensen apologized to Lincoln High Principal Mark Larson and Lincoln High administrators met with the players.
By Monday, both schools determined “there were singular instances of inappropriate behavior by individuals at the event” that don’t reflect the “values and beliefs” of either school district. The schools followed their disciplinary policies regarding the students involved, though the statement doesn’t elaborate.
Fremont team members also wrote letters to the Lincoln High players and during the reserve game between the two teams Feb. 11, the Fremont team paid for pizza and Gatorade for the Lincoln High players, according to Jasonette Miller.
A Lincoln High parent said that one of Fremont's players apologized for the fans' behavior immediately after the Feb. 7 game.
The schools reported their findings to the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, said his staff called both schools to see what they were doing to address the incident, and his staff was happy with the actions being taken.
“We are under the impression that both Fremont and Lincoln High School are working well together with what needs to be done,” he said.
The only time the NSAA would get involved, he said, is if a school isn’t doing what needs to be done to address a problem.
But Miller, who has daughters who play on the reserve and JV teams at Lincoln High, said parents were expecting to get answers to their questions at the Monday meeting and instead were told to use the online system LPS has set up to address questions and concerns across the school district.
“I don’t know why you’d ask for a meeting if you don’t have time to answer angry parents’ questions,” she said.
Woods, who has two daughters who play basketball, said they’ve never experienced any racially charged problems before.
But it’s certainly not a new issue for schools in Nebraska, or across the country. In 2017, Jim Kasik, the athletic director at Schuyler High School, wrote an opinion piece published in area newspapers that addressed the racist names his players have been called, and the hurtful actions toward the predominantly Latino teams.
That prompted then-NSAA Executive Director Jim Tenopir to write an open letter to schools calling on them to reign in such activity.
And in 2010, a Lincoln East fan threw homemade green cards on the field after the state soccer championship match against Omaha South, which students and school officials addressed in a series of get-togethers over the next several years.
Woods said racially charged incidents have been happening much longer than that. Years ago, he said, when his brother played sports, his coach would prepare players for the sort of comments they would encounter, and advise them to be tough, play through it.
“We can’t keep doing that,” he said. “At some point we have to say this is inappropriate. These girls or others shouldn’t have to deal with it.”
Seth Miller, whose daughter plays on the JV team at Lincoln High, said a Fremont staff member spoke to the student in the fan section about the comments he was making but didn’t ask him to leave. Removing the student from the stands would have been much more appropriate, he said.
Jasonette Miller thinks when the racial comments began, Lincoln High should have pulled its team off the floor. And in the future, Fremont should come to Lincoln if they want to play their team.
In her Facebook post, Kelley-Johnson said the game itself — where Lincoln High came within two points of beating a team they lost to by 47 the year before — got lost in the controversy.
“Our season is going to go on and it’s going to continue to be really special,” she said. “We have moved on, but it sickens me that how we look still bothers people in 2020.”
