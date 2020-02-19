School officials addressing fallout from racially charged confrontation at LHS-Fremont girls basketball game

Woods, who has two daughters who play basketball, said they’ve never experienced any racially charged problems before.

But it’s certainly not a new issue for schools in Nebraska, or across the country. In 2017, Jim Kasik, the athletic director at Schuyler High School, wrote an opinion piece published in area newspapers that addressed the racist names his players have been called, and the hurtful actions toward the predominantly Latino teams.

That prompted then-NSAA Executive Director Jim Tenopir to write an open letter to schools calling on them to reign in such activity.

And in 2010, a Lincoln East fan threw homemade green cards on the field after the state soccer championship match against Omaha South, which students and school officials addressed in a series of get-togethers over the next several years.

Woods said racially charged incidents have been happening much longer than that. Years ago, he said, when his brother played sports, his coach would prepare players for the sort of comments they would encounter, and advise them to be tough, play through it.

“We can’t keep doing that,” he said. “At some point we have to say this is inappropriate. These girls or others shouldn’t have to deal with it.”