 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School board proposes new 3-year contract, pay raise for LPS superintendent
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

School board proposes new 3-year contract, pay raise for LPS superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A year after deferring a raise, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel would see an almost $5,000 pay increase as part of a proposed contract under consideration by the Lincoln Board of Education.

Joel's annual base salary would jump to $334,515 — a 1.51% increase — under a new three-year contract, which the board is set to consider at its Tuesday meeting.

Steve Joel

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel

Joel, who joined LPS in 2010, would continue to receive 15 days of paid leave for professional and consulting work, in addition to the vacation and sick leave parameters for all LPS administrators. The district would also continue to pay for the superintendent's $250,000 life insurance policy. 

The proposed contract comes with a glowing evaluation of the superintendent and his work navigating the coronavirus pandemic and last year's social unrest. Board members credited Joel for his work in helping draft a pandemic response plan as schools went remote while also dealing with budgetary concerns. 

"Dr. Joel was exactly the right leader at the right time to bring us through this situation successfully," board member Don Mayhew said in the superintendent's appraisal. 

The board identified strengthening equity, diversity and inclusion in the evaluation as a goal for the superintendent to pursue in the upcoming year. 

Board members also will consider new contracts for Joel's top executives, which would come with the same 1.51% salary increase for next year. That's slightly lower than the 1.53% increase approved for teachers in the district.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, Joel and his executive team turned down raises amid the pandemic and on the heels of a $20 million reduction in state aid.

Here are the salaries for the executive team in 2021-22, which the board must approve:

* $222,570 for Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs, and Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.

* $218,170 for John Neal, associate superintendent for general administration and governmental relations.

* $212,562 for Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Meet the candidate: Christina Campbell
Meet the candidate: Kathy Danek
New Early Head Start center will open in Lincoln with space for 72 infants and toddlers

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2014 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News