School board proposes new 3-year contract, pay raise for LPS superintendent

A year after deferring a raise, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel would see an almost $5,000 pay increase as part of a proposed contract under consideration by the Lincoln Board of Education.

Joel's annual base salary would jump to $334,515 — a 1.51% increase — under a new three-year contract, which the board is set to consider at its Tuesday meeting.

Joel, who joined LPS in 2010, would continue to receive 15 days of paid leave for professional and consulting work, in addition to the vacation and sick leave parameters for all LPS administrators. The district would also continue to pay for the superintendent's $250,000 life insurance policy.

The proposed contract comes with a glowing evaluation of the superintendent and his work navigating the coronavirus pandemic and last year's social unrest. Board members credited Joel for his work in helping draft a pandemic response plan as schools went remote while also dealing with budgetary concerns.

"Dr. Joel was exactly the right leader at the right time to bring us through this situation successfully," board member Don Mayhew said in the superintendent's appraisal.