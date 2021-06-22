School board awards $3.2 million bid for kitchens at new high schools, eyes last practice field turf project

An Omaha food service supply company will outfit Lincoln's two new high schools with kitchen equipment after securing a $3.2 million bid Tuesday.

The Lincoln Board of Education approved the bid for TriMark Hockenbergs to equip kitchens at Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear High at a price tag of about $1.6 million for each school. Board members opted to bypass a second reading on the measure next month.

Director of Facilities Scott Wieskamp said moving quickly allows the district to expedite the process for ordering equipment — like stainless steel dishwashers, ovens and tables — that must meet exact measurements. Installing that equipment can be a time-intensive and complicated process, he added.

"It's like a restaurant kitchen, only on steroids because it's that much bigger for a high school," Wieskamp said.

Installation would begin next summer at Northwest before that school opens in fall 2022.

Funding comes directly from the district's Nutrition Services budget, not bond funding, which has typically been the practice, Wieskamp said.