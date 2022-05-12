School board approves 3.81% salary and benefits increase for top LPS administrators

Lincoln Public Schools' top administrators will see a 3.81% salary and benefits increase next school year, slightly lower than the 4.11% increase set aside for teachers.

The raises are included in new contracts with the superintendent's executive team, which the Lincoln Board of Education approved Tuesday.

Under the contracts, the four LPS associate superintendents would see a 3.5% salary bump as part of a 3.81% total compensation package increase in the fall. In 2023-24, their salaries would go up 3%, part of a 3.2% total package increase.

In April, the board approved a 4.11% total salary and benefits increase for teachers in the 2022-23 school year, including a $1,250 base salary increase and raises ranging from $1,740-$3,248 based on a teacher's years of service and education.

The agreement with teachers also included a 3.65% total package increase for the year following.

Amid looming budget cuts for a second straight year, Superintendent Steve Joel and his executive team took a 1.51% total package increase last year, slightly lower than the 1.53% rate for teachers.

And the year before that, Joel and his team turned down raises entirely as the district navigated the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is well-deserved," board member Lanny Boswell said Tuesday. "The last two years you've had to reinvent your jobs and reinvent a lot of other jobs, too, so that we could continue to function during COVID, so thank you for that hard work."

The board waived its typical two-read format, approving the contracts 7-0.

Here's what the administrators will make next year:

* Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction: $230,360 (22-23); $237,271 (23-24).

* John Neal, associate superintendent for governmental relations and general administration: $225,806; $232,580.

* Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs: $230,360; $237,271.

* Eric Weber, associate superintendent for human resources; $230,360; $237,271.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.