School board approves 3.81% salary and benefits increase for top LPS administrators

Under the contracts, the four LPS associate superintendents would see a 3.5% salary bump as part of a 3.81% total compensation package increase in the fall. In 2023-24, their salaries would go up 3%, part of a 3.2% total package increase.
The agreement with teachers also included a 3.65% total package increase for the year following.
Amid looming budget cuts for a second straight year, Superintendent Steve Joel and his executive team took a 1.51% total package increase last year, slightly lower than the 1.53% rate for teachers.
And the year before that, Joel and his team turned down raises entirely as the district navigated the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is well-deserved," board member Lanny Boswell said Tuesday. "The last two years you've had to reinvent your jobs and reinvent a lot of other jobs, too, so that we could continue to function during COVID, so thank you for that hard work."
The board waived its typical two-read format, approving the contracts 7-0.
