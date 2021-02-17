Schoo Middle School principal tapped to lead new Lincoln high school

Cooper, who became Schoo principal in 2018, has spent much of his career working with at-risk students. After graduating from Montana State with a degree in health education and human development, he came back to Omaha and worked with Boys and Girls Club for three months, then began teaching at Omaha Northwest High School.

In 2011, after 11 years at Omaha Northwest, he moved to the Avenue Scholars Foundation, an Omaha nonprofit that helped at-risk high school students get to college.

He decided he wanted to have a broader impact, he said, and earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Doane University, then moved to Torrington, where he was a middle school principal and athletic director for two years before becoming principal in 2016.

“It was an excellent opportunity to live in a rural setting, coming from the inner city,” he said.

He’d made a similar decision when he graduated from high school, when he and his best friend traded inner-city Omaha for the mountains of Montana to play football and earn their degrees.

He’d started considering a career in education as early as third grade because of two of his teachers who helped him begin to realize education might just be his calling.