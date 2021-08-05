Schoo history teacher to Lincoln school board: I teach facts, not critical race theory

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The lessons in Jake Bogus' eighth grade U.S. history class at Schoo Middle School are not always easy to teach.

Scattered among the 400 years of history his class covers — from the 1600s to the 20th century — are painful truths about this country's past, he says.

Lessons on the slave trade and the Middle Passage, the institution of slavery itself and the Civil War, the Jim Crow Era and segregation.

"It hurts to learn that stuff, and it hurts to teach it as well," said Bogus, a five-year veteran of Lincoln Public Schools. "There are a lot of sad blemishes in American history, to put it lightly."

But these lessons are the truth, Bogus says. They are not, he says, part of critical race theory, the academic movement that takes a race-based critical look at America's past and how it relates to law and institutions today.

Bogus defended his work from recent attacks on critical race theory in a five-minute speech in front of the Lincoln Board of Education, decrying the vitriol directed at public school history teachers. And some of that vitriol is coming from local politicians, Bogus said, who are critical of what they see as indoctrination at the expense of taxpayers.