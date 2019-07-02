Scholarship program that for 15 years helped Nebraska 'kids on the precipice' is ending

Nine years ago, Adan Martinez could see the future, just not how he was going to get there.
The young man had already done a hard 180 with his life, shedding gangs and anger and discovering a calling: to help kids barreling toward the same life that had nearly killed him.
The challenges hadn’t stopped him so far. Not the beating that left him in a coma, not becoming a father at 16, not the school he’d skipped when he thought it didn’t matter.
He overcame. He recovered and graduated from high school, worked for two years at Kawasaki and become a para-educator at Lincoln North Star High School. He worked with kids at the Juvenile Detention Center and finished his general-education requirements at Southeast Community College.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s education college — and the degree he sought — was within his reach. The money was not.
He had a family to support, and the prospect of school loans was daunting.
“I just did not know how I’d continue going forward,” Martinez said. “I felt I’d hit a brick wall.”
Then a counselor at North Star mentioned a scholarship called the Learn and Work Scholarship.
The deadline was imminent and Martinez thought he had no chance. He filled out the application anyway and hand-delivered it.
He got the scholarship — $4,000 renewable each year until he got his degree.
Suddenly, the door to the future cracked wide-open.
“That was pretty life-changing,” he said. “In my opinion, the doors literally opened to all these other opportunities of things I could do in my career.”
Martinez earned his degree, taught at North Star, and is now a counselor at Lincoln High while he finishes his master’s in counseling from Doane University. He is considering pursuing a degree in educational administration.
“The scholarship was the No. 1 thing that helped me keep pushing forward,” he said.
* * *
In 2005, when Guy Lammle approached Greg Bouvier, his pastor at Sheridan Lutheran Church, that's exactly the sort of thing he had in mind.
Lammle had come to Nebraska as a boy, graduated from Peru State College, built a successful computer business in Colorado, retired in 2003 and got into land development — including Yankee Hill and NuMark (originally HiMark) golf courses in Lincoln.
He told Bouvier he was looking for a way to share the blessings he’d been given and wondered if Bouvier wanted to help.
Lammle and his sister-in-law had started a scholarship at Peru State, but it didn’t provide the connection they wanted.
“What we were trying to do was mold and influence young kids that had a need financially, spiritually and otherwise,” he said. “One of the things about being a Christian giver is you’re supposed to inspect your fruit, to see if you’re doing the things you believe you’ve been called to do.”
Bouvier and Lammle came up with the Learn and Work Scholarship and for a few years partnered with the Lincoln Journal Star. Over the next 15 years, Lammle would give hundreds of thousands of dollars and Bouvier would spend hundreds of hours culling applications, organizing scholarship committees, tracking recipients' progress, paying tuition. They awarded six scholarships each year.
This May, they awarded their final scholarships — a mutual decision by the two friends to end a decade and a half of helping students.
"For both of us it came out of a sacred place of wanting to make good," Bouvier said.
At first, part of the way they did that was to offer recipients summer jobs — either at one of Lammle’s golf courses, at the church or at the Journal Star. That guaranteed students a job to help them make money for living expenses or to supplement the scholarship, Bouvier said. It also emphasized the importance of a strong work ethic.
“You need to work in response to the blessing you’ve been given,” Bouvier said.
Because of tax complications of offering a job, they eventually switched to requiring 75 hours of community service, but the goal was the same. Students in need may not have money to give, but they do have time and energy, Lammle said.
The men made another change two years in, narrowing the focus to students who'd overcome adversity or tragedy, to make sure the scholarship was helping the students who really needed it.
“Top students collect scholarships like bowling trophies,” Bouvier said. “We were both of one accord — helping the students who need help.”
It was personal for both men.
Bouvier’s parents divorced when he was 7 and he was raised by his father. He was in college when his dad died of a heart attack. Bouvier was bereft and broke and assumed he'd have to drop out of college.
He’d been estranged from his mother since she left, Bouvier said, but she sent $5,000 to the college so he could return the next semester. It was unlike her, he said, and it was a godsend.
Lammle was one of six children whose father was a mail carrier and unable to afford to pay for his children's college. So he moved the family to Peru, a small town he knew had a college his children could attend. Lammle earned his way with scholarships in basketball and golf.
Both men knew what it felt like to struggle and they wanted to help young people full of potential but not means.
“Let’s make a difference for the kids on the precipice,” Bouvier said. “For me it was just as much about the kids who might not make it — that wouldn’t go if it wasn’t for us.”
* * *
Bouvier has a folder full of thank-you letters, pictures of scholarship recipients, stories of how the scholarship helped push students toward their dreams.
Tristen Wecker’s letter is there, along with a picture of a classroom full of students in a school where she was a substitute teacher in South Dakota, near the Pine Ridge Reservation.
Because of your giving hearts, I am now able to live out my dream as an elementary teacher, her letter reads.
Wecker grew up in Minatare in a single-family home. She moved out on her own at 16 and through her involvement in the Miss Nebraska pageant, began to speak out about being a survivor of child sexual assault.
In 2015, she knew she needed scholarships to pay for college and she was drawn to the Learn and Work Scholarship because of the community service component.
Wecker already did a lot of volunteer work with Special Olympics and she liked what the requirement said about the scholarship program.
“It showed that they really put their money where their values are,” said Wecker, who lives in Iowa now and plans to substitute teach while she earns her master’s degree.
"You could tell they wanted us to shine and they'd do anything to help us get there," she said.
Lacey Wells is a nurse today, thanks in part to the Learn and Work scholarship she applied for when she graduated from high school in 2007.
She’d been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 15 and spent the next 2½ years getting daily chemotherapy treatments. She was nauseous and weak, often in the hospital and rarely in school.
The experience showed her that family members — and a few rare friends — were the ones who would stick with her through such an ordeal. The kindness of a nurse during that time showed her what she wanted to do with her life when she was well.
When she was in college, she attended banquets Bouvier and Lammle threw for the recipients and their emphasis on paying it forward stuck with her.
“It always just kind of bugged me,” she said “What gift do I have that I can give to someone else?”
Then she got pregnant and had a child — something she never thought would happen because of all the chemotherapy. That was a miracle, she decided, she could pay forward. After her baby was born, she found a couple looking for a surrogate and carried their baby.
The scholarship, she said, made a huge difference for her, and she hopes she’s made a difference in that couple's lives. She told them her story, she said.
“I did what I could to pay it forward,” she said. “I hope they can pay it forward, too. Keep it going.”