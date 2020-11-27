Scholarship or discount? NU to clarify Regents Scholarship policy

NU is discounting $152 million in tuition for the 2020-21 school year, including Regents Scholarships and other remissions offered to lure talented students to Nebraska.

Spokeswoman Melissa Lee said offering a discount on tuition instead of sending students a check is more efficient and requires less administrative work.

Remitting tuition does have its limitations, however, particularly as NU looks for ways to meet the needs of the state's workforce.

At a hearing of the Legislature's Education Committee in 2019, former NU President Hank Bounds said Nebraska is No. 1 in the country for tuition remissions on a per-student basis.

Meanwhile, Nebraska "is in the bottom 10 in the nation in state-supported grant aid," Bounds told the committee.

Without more state investment into financial aid for students, there is a limit to how much tuition NU can remit for students, he added.

"I've been asked why we don't simply give out more Regents Scholarships to attract more high-performing students to the university," Bounds said. "The answer is, I'm not sure we have any more dollars to remit."

Regents will also consider: