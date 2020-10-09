Schedule changes mean big decision for UNL students living on campus

Or, students can move out of their room by Thanksgiving and sign a new contract for the spring semester, but they won't be guaranteed the same room or roommate they had for the fall.

Carissa Gregory, a freshman microbiology student from Lincoln, said the change in how housing contracts work and the notification of less than a month to make a decision before the Oct. 27 deadline have added stress to what has been an unusual college semester.

"I thought I could keep some things in the dorm over break," Gregory said. "Now, I have to see what I'm going to do next semester."

Gregory said she wasn't planning on living on campus through the winter interim, even though she has had a positive experience with her roommate in Harper Hall that she would like to continue next spring.

But she also isn't keen on paying the $150 monthly storage fee either.

"It just adds another big decision onto my plate," Gregory said.

Unlike in previous years, when only a few residence halls remained open over the shorter winter break, the storage fee was typically cooked into the housing and meal contract signed by students.