 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schedule changes mean big decision for UNL students living on campus
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Schedule changes mean big decision for UNL students living on campus

{{featured_button_text}}

Winter break will be twice as long for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this year after the campus adjusted its schedule to reduce student travel as part of its coronavirus response.

Instead of two semesters separated by a three-week break, UNL students will essentially have two shortened semesters on campus and an eight-week winter interim where they can enroll in online classes for credit.

On-campus student-living arrangements have changed to reflect the new academic calendar, too.

"Given the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, this academic year was broken into three sections to offer increased flexibility to students and their families," said Charlie Francis, director of UNL Housing.

The switch to three contract periods — fall semester, winter interim and spring semester — has led to confusion for some students, who see a big decision looming in the coming weeks.

Those wanting to stay in their residence hall on campus through the winter break and into the spring semester are free to do so, a Sept. 30 email explained, while paying a reduced rate that mirrors reduced services.

Regents hear renewed plea to divest NU funds from fossil fuels

Students who move back home but want to keep some items in their dorm rooms for their return in late January, when the spring semester commences, can do so — but they'll be required to pay a $150 monthly storage fee.

Or, students can move out of their room by Thanksgiving and sign a new contract for the spring semester, but they won't be guaranteed the same room or roommate they had for the fall.

Carissa Gregory, a freshman microbiology student from Lincoln, said the change in how housing contracts work and the notification of less than a month to make a decision before the Oct. 27 deadline have added stress to what has been an unusual college semester.

"I thought I could keep some things in the dorm over break," Gregory said. "Now, I have to see what I'm going to do next semester."

UNL fraternity put into quarantine after COVID cluster identified

Gregory said she wasn't planning on living on campus through the winter interim, even though she has had a positive experience with her roommate in Harper Hall that she would like to continue next spring.

But she also isn't keen on paying the $150 monthly storage fee either.

"It just adds another big decision onto my plate," Gregory said.

Unlike in previous years, when only a few residence halls remained open over the shorter winter break, the storage fee was typically cooked into the housing and meal contract signed by students.

This year, Francis said UNL will keep each of its residence halls open to students who either don't have the option of returning home or who would like to continue living on campus as they take interim classes.

Students won't be double charged — they'll either pay the full rate to have access to their room between Nov. 26 and Jan. 22, or they can pay the storage fee, which Francis said will cover utility and staffing costs.

Francis also said the storage fee will help UNL know which students intend to return for the spring semester and which may not.

Either way, UNL said under the new housing prices this year, students should expect to save a little money no matter what they choose to do in the interim.

The cost of a double room with a full meal plan last year was $12,185. This year, including the interim stay, UNL students in a double room would expect to pay $12,039.

If students choose to leave over the winter break and opt not to pay the $150 storage fee — Francis said while UNL will try its best to reconnect roommates, there is no guarantee — they could save more than $1,400.

"We've really tried to offer maximum flexibility for students and their families," Francis said.

UNL to expand COVID testing; Green says mitigation plan has worked
After months of preparation, UNL College of Law welcomes students back on first day of in-person learning

Images of Lincoln during the pandemic

UNL logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News