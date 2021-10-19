SCC to seek $26.5M in bonds for dorm at Lincoln campus

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday approved $26.5 million in bond sales to fund a residence hall in Lincoln.

With the board's approval, SCC will secure financing later this year as it aims to build the first 250-bed dormitory in Lincoln, long a commuter campus.

During a presentation to the board, Scott Keene, managing director of Piper Jaffray, said SCC would likely go to market after Thanksgiving, which would still allow the college to capture "a very favorable interest rate environment."

SCC will likely be able to secure an interest rate between 2.75% and 3%, Keene told the board.

Previous revenue bond sales done by SCC to fund similar projects in Beatrice and Milford had obtained interest rates between 2.75% and 3.92%.

The bonds would be repaid through revenues collected in room and board costs, student fees and net revenues from the campus bookstore.

While Nebraska law allows community colleges to pay the cost of operating residence halls from their general fund, Keene said recent experiences at other SCC campuses and apparent demand show that won't be necessary.