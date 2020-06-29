You are the owner of this article.
SCC to run fall semester as originally planned
Southeast Community College will run its fall semester as scheduled this year but will put new safety protocols into effect for students and employees.

While other colleges and universities in Nebraska have adjusted their schedules to avoid a potential second wave of the coronavirus this fall, SCC will start the fall semester on Aug. 24, the college said in a news release.

The semester will proceed as originally scheduled for SCC's campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, before wrapping up in December.

UNL to require masks in all campus buildings — and some outdoor spaces — this fall

Students will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and will be asked to wear masks, and hand sanitizing stations will be placed at various locations on each campus.

Some classrooms will be outfitted with plexiglass podiums as an added safety measure, and plexiglass shields have also been installed in areas where students and staff meet regularly, the college said.

If government officials re-implement more stringent direct health measures, SCC will once again shift to a variety of delivery formats, including on-site, hybrid courses, and strictly online offerings.

President Paul Illich said SCC is committed to providing a high-quality learning experience while following public health recommendations.

SCC creates George Floyd scholarship for minority students

"SCC plays a vital role in providing academic and technical knowledge and skills, but key life skills as well," he said in a statement. "Choosing SCC is a vital first step in obtaining the life-changing benefits of higher education."

UNL to begin semester early, online before transitioning to face-to-face classes

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

