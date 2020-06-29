SCC to run fall semester as originally planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Community College will run its fall semester as scheduled this year but will put new safety protocols into effect for students and employees.

While other colleges and universities in Nebraska have adjusted their schedules to avoid a potential second wave of the coronavirus this fall, SCC will start the fall semester on Aug. 24, the college said in a news release.

The semester will proceed as originally scheduled for SCC's campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, before wrapping up in December.

Students will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and will be asked to wear masks, and hand sanitizing stations will be placed at various locations on each campus.

Some classrooms will be outfitted with plexiglass podiums as an added safety measure, and plexiglass shields have also been installed in areas where students and staff meet regularly, the college said.

If government officials re-implement more stringent direct health measures, SCC will once again shift to a variety of delivery formats, including on-site, hybrid courses, and strictly online offerings.

President Paul Illich said SCC is committed to providing a high-quality learning experience while following public health recommendations.