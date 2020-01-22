SCC taps energy manager to fill vacant board position

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday appointed Tim Cerveny to fill an at-large seat left vacant by the death of a board member last year.

The manager of resources and transmission at NMPP Energy in Lincoln will be sworn in on Feb. 18 to replace Steve Ottmann, a longtime SCC instructor and board member, who died in November.

Cerveny, a native of Clatonia who now lives in Wilber, will complete the term ending Jan. 21, 2021.

A 1991 graduate of SCC’s electromechanical technology program, Cerveny holds a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University. He previously worked for the Nebraska Public Power District before joining NMPP Energy in 2016.

According to SCC, 31 people applied to fill the board’s vacancy. On Tuesday, the SCC board interviewed Cerveny and three others during a special meeting in York: Jeanne Stec of Crete, Chad Aldrich of Wahoo and Keith Muller of Wilber.

Following the interviews, Cerveny was chosen on an 8-0 vote, SCC said in a news release.

