Southeast Community College’s Jon Kisby recently attended the North American Council of Automotive Teachers Conference in Calgary, Alberta, and came back with some hardware. He was recognized as Mitchell I’s Educator of the Year 2019.
“Being chosen for this award has been a great honor,” said Kisby. “I really appreciate the way Mitchell 1 supports technical education, and the one-year subscription for SCC to use their products will be valuable to our students and instructors. I look forward to putting the same effort into my new position as dean of Agriculture, Welding and Transportation as I did in my teaching career.”
Kisby recently moved into his dean position after several years as an instructor in SCC’s General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program.
The five-day conference had numerous breakout sessions and activities about auto education, motivating students and what’s in store for the future. For more information, go to nacatconference.org/